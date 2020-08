¡Es oficial! Dwayne Johnson quita el puesto a Kylie Jenner en mejor pagado por Instagram

View this post on Instagram

I started with just $7 bucks in my pocket and now, Iu2019m offering your children to start with the same. As an @Acorns investor, I want to introduce you to au00a0new product we have called Acorns Early that willu00a0help our children be financially educated and empoweru00a0them to save and grow right from birth.u00a0 From now until Labor Day, every single family who opens an Acorns Early account will get $7 bucks invested into their account. For those of you who donu2019t know, Acorns is our countryu2019s fastest growing financial wellness system helping millions and millions of Americans save and invest for the future. Thank you to my friends at Acorns for turning my $7 bucks story into positive change for our children.u00a0 If youu2019re in the US, hit the LINK IN MY BIO and letu2019s get started on our families futures. Remember it all begins with $7 bucks.