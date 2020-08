Simon Cowell: Hospitalizan de emergencia al exjuez de 'American Idol' tras sufrir accidente

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone, I hope you are all well and keeping safe. I wanted to let everyone know itu0026#39;s #ChildrensHospitalWeek. Childrenu0026#39;s hospitals need our help now more than ever, join me in supporting @cmnhospitals during #childrenshospitalsweek because #kidscantwait. Go to changekidshealth.org to learn more.