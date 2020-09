Tras ser diagnosticado con Alzheimer, a esto se dedica Vampiro Canadiense

View this post on Instagram

Just got my new colors yesterday 5:30 AM was great to be back in the streets of Los Angeles, being in the guardian angels is a huge part of my life some people like it some people donu2019t some people in the stands and thatu2019s all good only thing I wanna do is be a positive influence guide people to help them find the correct path so they can have a better quality of life and enjoy the journey all that much more. I believe positive role models I needed and this is what I can do, itu2019s in my heart soul and itu2019s a great part of who I am and Iu2019m just happy to be alive and be able to help!