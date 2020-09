La 'Chiquilla Bonita' de 'El Buki' disfruta de los últimos días de verano con sus hijos

View this post on Instagram

My wobbly self and my kids ud83eudd23 itu2019s all good, I really try to do my best... GIRLS! I truly understand how hard it is in every level to become moms, our bodies change completely, our hormones, the way we look at ourselves, our lifestyle, our entire world PERIOD!! and even though is not about us anymore we feel overwhelmed at times ud83eudd7aud83dude29 ! A lot of u are lucky though!!!! Congrats on them genes!!! Having good partners and a great support system #NOREGRETSILOVEMYKIDS