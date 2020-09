Juanpa Zurita explora la fotografía con increíbles imágenes: "El lado oscuro de la luna"

View this post on Instagram

u201cThe Dark Side of the moon.u201d By @damon_baker ud83dudc80 I know you probably think this might be Miley Cyrus - but itu2019s not, itu2019s me the Mexican kid ud83dude1c. Iu2019ve never explored with photography this far but every time I work with @damon_baker he pushes the limits to create art. Itu2019s kinda crazy to be able to shift into a completely different personality. I usually share with you guys my point of view when I create but this time I wanted to ask the photographer, and here it is: u201cThrough my creativity I naturally injected a lot of my own soul into my subjects and that translated heavily into my pictures. However with Juanpa, through getting to know him and create closely with him I experienced an intense ying and yang experience. For the first time it was not just about how I feel, it was about how Juanpa felt too, and that connection bounced into the direction that you experience now. Free!u201d - Damon Baker Comment a ud83dudc80 if you read this far.