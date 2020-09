Yanet García se va de vacaciones y presume tremendo beso con su novio

View this post on Instagram

#repost @lewishowes u30fbu30fbu30fb Stay single until you meet someone who compliments your life... who brings more peace and love, and wants to see you at your best. If you arenu2019t doing that for your partner, and they arenu2019t for you, then itu2019s not worth either of your time. You need to both be able to accept and celebrate the other person for who they are (even if itu2019s a different culture) and be open to grow daily and address uncomfortable topics quickly. Grateful for @iamyanetgarcia who pushes me to grow and is always learning herself. And for @iamthemamacita living her best life ud83dude06