¿Adiós a la música? Carlos Santana anuncia en redes sociales que ¡venderá marihuana!

Iu0026#39;m excited to announce that we are getting ready to launch my new cannabis brand inspired by my Latin heritage, Mirayo by Santana. When we discover and follow our one-of-a-kind symmetry, the world shines. By lifting veils of illusion and stress, cannabis opens corridors to divine wisdom, universal oneness and the treasure of our individuality. Be sure to follow @mirayo.by.santana on Instagram and @mirayobysantana on Facebook to stay updated!