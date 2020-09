Revelan quién será la actriz que interpretará a 'Tinkerbell' en 'Peter Pan' y las redes enloquecen

Yara Shahidi is going to be Tinkerbell!

Yara Shahidi is going to be Tinkerbell!

Yara Shahidi is going to be Tinkerbell!



Clap if you believe! I’ll be clapping like crazy for Yara in Disney’s live-action “Peter Pan and Wendy” film uD83DuDD25uD83EuDDDAuD83CuDFFD pic.twitter.com/HkXihmiVXi