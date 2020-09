¿Falta de creatividad? Selena Gomez es acusada de plagiar a 'Fenty Beauty' de Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

When youu0026#39;re trying to shine on u0026#39;em but youu0026#39;re just lookin shiny ud83eudd74ud83eudd2dCop that #PROFILTRSOFTMATTEFOUNDATION to keep the extra shine at bay in an oil-free, soft-matte formula that leaves your skin looking like skin! Pick up your perfect match at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk and #SephorainJCP!