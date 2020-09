Tras sufrir un aborto involuntario hace 7 meses, Brittany Lynn y Kellan Lutz anuncian embarazo

View this post on Instagram

u2600ufe0f Happy Monday beautiful people! I wanted to share something that God has been showing me lately in regards to His promise on restoration and redemption. He can and will restore and redeem everything that was lost or stolen because thatu2019s His very nature. u2063u2063 But while Iu2019ve been studying this He made it clear that while He does redeem and restore, He rarely ever will REPLACE. u2063u2063 I think sometimes itu2019s hard for us to move on into what is next in our lives because weu2019re looking for Godu2019s REPLACEMENT rather than His redemption and restoration. u2063u2063 When I think of a replacement, I think of something thatu2019s the same. Something thatu2019s predictable. Something thatu2019s familiar. But rarely is that how God works. Heu2019s a God of the NEW thing. u2063u2063 u2063u2063 I wanted to encourage whoever needs it today to not get so hung up on what was and spend all your energy and effort looking for the replacement, and let God heal that and look eagerly to the way He wants to REDEEM and RESTORE what was lost or stolen. It might look completely different than weu2019re expecting and if weu2019re not open, we might miss it. And I donu2019t want any of us to miss the goodness God has for us! u2600ufe0f