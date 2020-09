¡Le regalan un auto! Así se despedirá Jensen Ackles del set de 'Supernatural'

View this post on Instagram

Unfortunately, this is the last pic I have of all of us on set together. Our faces say it all. The uncertainty, the emotion, the fear of not knowing how it will all go or more importantly, how @jaredpadalecki will handle a birthday without us. Youu2019ll be just fine, buck-o. Weu2019ll be back in that beautiful car to celebrate soon enough. (Hopefully). Happy Birthday, brother. See ya soon. #spnfamily