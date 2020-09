¡Qué susto! Encuentran el cadáver de una mujer frente a la casa de los duques de Cambridge

View this post on Instagram

The Cambridgesu2019 favourite Bingo partners! ud83cudff4udb40udc67udb40udc62udb40udc77udb40udc6cudb40udc73udb40udc7f u2022 Having entertained the Welsh care home as bingo hosts in May, The Duke and Duchess re-visited Shire Hall in person! It was great to see firsthand the amazing work done by staff and families to keep Shire Hall safe throughout lockdown.