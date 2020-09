Captan a Rihanna con un ojo morado y fans se alertan por el estado de la cantante

View this post on Instagram

u202aIu2019ve been working on @fentyskin for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!! Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, thereu2019s always glowing skin underneathu2728ud83euddd6ud83cudfffu200du2640ufe0fu202c