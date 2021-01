Adiós Mara Wilson: 'Matilda' da la bienvenida a nuevas protagonistas para Netflix

uD83DuDCAB *Alisha Weir as Matilda*uD83DuDCAB



uD83DuDCAB *Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull*uD83DuDCAB



uD83DuDCAB *Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey*uD83DuDCAB



That's magic. That's MATILDA. Director Matthew Warchus' musical adaptation, coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/CcTbItI8TV