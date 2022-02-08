ESPECTÁCULOS

Premios Óscar 2022: ¡Imperdible! Estas son todas las nominaciones a lo mejor de la Academia

'Nightmare Alley', filme del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, está nominada a Mejor Película para los Premios Oscar 2022; aquí todos los candidatos de la Academia

Estas son todas las nominaciones a lo mejor de la Academia 2022Créditos: Internet
Escrito en ESPECTÁCULOS el

California, Estados Unidos.- Este martes 8 de febrero la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas presentó la lista de los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2022, la cual celebra su entrega anual número 94. Conoce aquí la lista completa.

Da clic aquí y descubre más información de Tribuna Sonora en nuestra página de Google News

Te podría interesar

Este año, el talento mexicano no faltó en las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia, pues de nueva cuenta una película del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, figura entre las mejores para llevarse la estatuilla dorada: se trata de Nightmare Alley, la cual competirá con Dune The power of the dog. ¡Aquí todos los nominados!

En la imagen, el director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, quien ganó dos premios Óscar en 2018 

Nominados a Mejor Película en los Premios Óscar 2022

  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • Don’t look up
  • Drive my car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The power of the dog
  • West Side Story

Nominaciones a Mejor Director

  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Nominados a Mejor actor

  • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dogI)
  • Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
  • Will Smith (King Richard)
  • Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)

Nominadas  Mejor actriz

  • Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
  • Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
  • Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
  • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor película internacional

  • Drive my car (Japón)
  • Flee (Dinamarca)
  • The hand of God (Italia)
  • Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
  • The worst person (Noruega)

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The power of the dog
  • The tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Mejor fotografía

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The power of the dog

Mejor largometraje animado

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The mitchells vs. the machines
  • Raya and the last dragon

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Mejor montaje

  • Don’t look up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The power of the dog
  • Tick, tick... Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  • Troy Kotsur (Coda)
  • Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
  • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Don’t look up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel mothers
  • The power of the dog

Mejor sonido

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No time to die
  • The power of the dog
  • Wesr Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Jesse Buckley
  • Judi Dench
  • Ariana Debose
  • Kirsten Dunst
  • Aunjanue Ellis

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The dress
  • The long goodbye
  • On my mind
  • Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Affairs of the art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The windshield wiper

La entrega de los Premios Óscar se hará el siguiente domingo 27 de marzo y, debido a que la pandemia de Covid-19 continúa, se realizará bajo protocolos sanitarios. ¿Lo vas a ver?

Fuente: Infobae

Temas

Espectáculos Premios Óscar 2022 nominaciones Academia Guillermo del Toro 'Dune' The power of the dog Óscar 2022
Google News