Premios Óscar 2022: ¡Imperdible! Estas son todas las nominaciones a lo mejor de la Academia

California, Estados Unidos.- Este martes 8 de febrero la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas presentó la lista de los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2022, la cual celebra su entrega anual número 94. Conoce aquí la lista completa.
Da clic aquí y descubre más información de Tribuna Sonora en nuestra página de Google News
Te podría interesar
- Espectáculos
¡De no creerse! Carlos Rivera arrasa en los Premios Lo Nuestro; es nominado a ocho categorías
- Espectáculos
Luto en Hollywood: Fallece Sidney Poitier, primer actor afroamericano en ganar un Óscar
- Espectáculos
Los Premios de la Radio: Estos fueron los looks más espectaculares de la alfombra roja
Este año, el talento mexicano no faltó en las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia, pues de nueva cuenta una película del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, figura entre las mejores para llevarse la estatuilla dorada: se trata de Nightmare Alley, la cual competirá con Dune y The power of the dog. ¡Aquí todos los nominados!
Nominados a Mejor Película en los Premios Óscar 2022
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don’t look up
- Drive my car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- West Side Story
Nominaciones a Mejor Director
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Nominados a Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dogI)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)
Nominadas Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
- Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor película internacional
- Drive my car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- The hand of God (Italia)
- Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- The worst person (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- The tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
Mejor largometraje animado
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The mitchells vs. the machines
- Raya and the last dragon
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The power of the dog
- Tick, tick... Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (Coda)
- Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)
Mejor banda sonora original
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel mothers
- The power of the dog
Mejor sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No time to die
- The power of the dog
- Wesr Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jesse Buckley
- Judi Dench
- Ariana Debose
- Kirsten Dunst
- Aunjanue Ellis
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The windshield wiper
La entrega de los Premios Óscar se hará el siguiente domingo 27 de marzo y, debido a que la pandemia de Covid-19 continúa, se realizará bajo protocolos sanitarios. ¿Lo vas a ver?
Fuente: Infobae