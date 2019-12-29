Espectáculos

A sus 50 años, Jennifer Lopez presume cuerpazo en ceñido atuendo deportivo

La cantante y actriz posee un cuerpo bien cuidado que no duda en mostrar a sus seguidores de Instagram, sin embargo impresionó que se mostrara totalmente bañada en sudor tras ejercitarse 

por Iván Rosas

La sensual actriz y cantante, Jennifer Lopez(Instagram)

Los Ángeles, EU.- La reconocida actriz y cantante Jennifer Lopez mostró con una serie de fotografías en redes sociales la manera en la que se viste para sus sesión de ejercicio.

De esta forma, la famosa presumió un conjunto deportivo completamente rojo con el que robó las miradas de sus seguidores, pues las entalladas prendas dejaron ver cada una de las curvas que conserva a sus 50 años.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Baby, it’s warm outside.❤️ #ChristmasInMiami #ChristmasEveSleigh ��: @arod

Una publicación compartida por Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el

No es un secreto que la guapa actriz se toma su debido tiempo para la actividad física, pues ha demostrado ser dueña de un increíble cuerpo que ha sabido conservar ante el paso del tiempo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#SundayFunday kind of... �� gotta get it in... now let the fun begin!! #birthdayweekbegins @niyamasol

Una publicación compartida por Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @jlo

