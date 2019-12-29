A sus 50 años, Jennifer Lopez presume cuerpazo en ceñido atuendo deportivo
La cantante y actriz posee un cuerpo bien cuidado que no duda en mostrar a sus seguidores de Instagram, sin embargo impresionó que se mostrara totalmente bañada en sudor tras ejercitarse
Los Ángeles, EU.- La reconocida actriz y cantante Jennifer Lopez mostró con una serie de fotografías en redes sociales la manera en la que se viste para sus sesión de ejercicio.
De esta forma, la famosa presumió un conjunto deportivo completamente rojo con el que robó las miradas de sus seguidores, pues las entalladas prendas dejaron ver cada una de las curvas que conserva a sus 50 años.
No es un secreto que la guapa actriz se toma su debido tiempo para la actividad física, pues ha demostrado ser dueña de un increíble cuerpo que ha sabido conservar ante el paso del tiempo.
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere...LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love...Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! �� SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT ��: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @jlo
