Actor de 'Game of Thrones' revela que dio positivo a Covid-19: "Me aislaré en casa"

El actor que interpretaba a 'Tormund Giantsbane', Kristofer Hivju, en la serie Game of Thrones reveló que dio positivo a coronavirus

por Redacción Tribuna

Reino Unido.- La tarde de este lunes 16 de marzo se confirmó la noticia que el actor de Game of Thrones Kristofer Hivju dio positivo a coronavirus en una prueba.

El actor, quien interpretó a 'Tormund Giantsbane' en la serie de HBO le dijo a sus seguidores:

Cuídense, mantengan su distancia y manténganse saludables".

Kristofer confirmó que tenía el virus y que se pondría en aislamiento en casa con su familia. En Instagram escribió:

Mi familia y yo nos estamos poniendo en aislamiento voluntario en casa el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, solo tengo ligeros síntomas de un resfriado".

La noticia surge el mismo día que el actor británico Idris Elba anunció que había resultado positivo a coronavirus. Pese a no tener síntomas, afirma que estuvo cerca de alguien que sí estbaa contagiado.

Tom Hanks y su esposa Rita Wilson, fueron las primeras celebridades en revelar que tenían el virus. La semana pasada, anunciaron que dieron positivo a Covid-19 mientras grababan en Australia.

Luego de ser atendidos en el hospital, trascendió este lunes la noticia de que ambos habían sido de alta y habrían superado al virus.

