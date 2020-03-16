Actor de 'Game of Thrones' revela que dio positivo a Covid-19: "Me aislaré en casa"
El actor que interpretaba a 'Tormund Giantsbane', Kristofer Hivju, en la serie Game of Thrones reveló que dio positivo a coronavirus
Reino Unido.- La tarde de este lunes 16 de marzo se confirmó la noticia que el actor de Game of Thrones Kristofer Hivju dio positivo a coronavirus en una prueba.
El actor, quien interpretó a 'Tormund Giantsbane' en la serie de HBO le dijo a sus seguidores:
Cuídense, mantengan su distancia y manténganse saludables".
Kristofer confirmó que tenía el virus y que se pondría en aislamiento en casa con su familia. En Instagram escribió:
Mi familia y yo nos estamos poniendo en aislamiento voluntario en casa el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, solo tengo ligeros síntomas de un resfriado".
La noticia surge el mismo día que el actor británico Idris Elba anunció que había resultado positivo a coronavirus. Pese a no tener síntomas, afirma que estuvo cerca de alguien que sí estbaa contagiado.
Tom Hanks y su esposa Rita Wilson, fueron las primeras celebridades en revelar que tenían el virus. La semana pasada, anunciaron que dieron positivo a Covid-19 mientras grababan en Australia.
Luego de ser atendidos en el hospital, trascendió este lunes la noticia de que ambos habían sido de alta y habrían superado al virus.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
