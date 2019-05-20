Espectáculos

Actores de 'GOT' se despiden de la serie de forma emotiva en redes sociales

La octava y última temporada Game of Thrones, por lo algunos de sus personajes utilizaron las redes sociales para despedirse del proyecto y de la audiencia 

por Fernanda Aguirre

La serie 'Game of Thrones' llegó a su fin tras 8 años de emisión(Internet)

Ciudad de México.- La octava y última temporada Game of Thrones, con seis capítulos dejó sorprendidos a los fans de la misma.Los artistas que dieron vida a los personajes de la emisión se despidieron a través de redes sociales.

Algunos de ellos fueron Sophie Turner, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau y Gwendoline Christie quieren expresaron a flor de piel su sentir.

La actriz Shopie Turner quien interpretó a Sansa, la reina del norte expresó lo siguiente:

Sansa, gracias por enseñarme la resiliencia, el coraje y el verdadero significado de la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable, paciente y liderar con amor. Crecí contigo"

Me enamoré de ti hace 13 años y ahora 10 años después… con 23 años te dejo. Pero nunca te dejaré atrás por lo que tu significas. Al show y a la gente increíble que lo hizo posible, gracias por darme las mejores lecciones sobre el drama y la vida. Sin ustedes no sería la persona que soy ahora. Gracias por haberme dado esta oportunidad durante todos estos años. Y finalmente a los fans. Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y apoyar el show hasta el final. Los extrañaré más que a nada”.

John Bradley hizo el papel Samwell Tarly escribió unas emotivas palabras donde agradeció al proyecto y explicó que todo le ayudó en muchos aspectos:

Hoy en la noche tendremos nuestro capítulo final. Es el paso final de este gran viaje. Un viaje que para mí empezó a las 10 de la mañana del 19 de julio de 2010. Lo sé porque recientemente encontré mi lista de llamado de la temporada 1, semana 1. Me la dieron cuando llegué a Belfast la primera vez, semanas antes de empezar a filmar.

Aquí fue el primer ensayo que realicé cuando conocí a Kit , y la primera vez que me puse el traje con el que me vieron durante las 8 temporadas. Estoy orgulloso de conservar esto. Conocí a mucha gente que hasta el día de hoy significan mucho para mí. No habríamos intercambiado esta experiencia , o a esta gente alrededor del mundo. Disfruten el episodio y gracias por todo”.

La actriz quien dio vida a Brennie de Thart y Nikolaj Coster-Waldau interpretó a Jaime Lannister externaron su opinión sobre el fin de su participación al termniar la tan polémica serie: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones ��⚔️

Una publicación compartida de Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you for watching #gameofthrones #seasonfinale

Una publicación compartida de Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) el

Esta nota incluye información de: Cine Premier

