Actores de 'GOT' se despiden de la serie de forma emotiva en redes sociales
La octava y última temporada Game of Thrones, por lo algunos de sus personajes utilizaron las redes sociales para despedirse del proyecto y de la audiencia
Ciudad de México.- La octava y última temporada Game of Thrones, con seis capítulos dejó sorprendidos a los fans de la misma.Los artistas que dieron vida a los personajes de la emisión se despidieron a través de redes sociales.
Algunos de ellos fueron Sophie Turner, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau y Gwendoline Christie quieren expresaron a flor de piel su sentir.
La actriz Shopie Turner quien interpretó a Sansa, la reina del norte expresó lo siguiente:
Sansa, gracias por enseñarme la resiliencia, el coraje y el verdadero significado de la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable, paciente y liderar con amor. Crecí contigo"
Me enamoré de ti hace 13 años y ahora 10 años después… con 23 años te dejo. Pero nunca te dejaré atrás por lo que tu significas. Al show y a la gente increíble que lo hizo posible, gracias por darme las mejores lecciones sobre el drama y la vida. Sin ustedes no sería la persona que soy ahora. Gracias por haberme dado esta oportunidad durante todos estos años. Y finalmente a los fans. Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y apoyar el show hasta el final. Los extrañaré más que a nada”.
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
John Bradley hizo el papel Samwell Tarly escribió unas emotivas palabras donde agradeció al proyecto y explicó que todo le ayudó en muchos aspectos:
Hoy en la noche tendremos nuestro capítulo final. Es el paso final de este gran viaje. Un viaje que para mí empezó a las 10 de la mañana del 19 de julio de 2010. Lo sé porque recientemente encontré mi lista de llamado de la temporada 1, semana 1. Me la dieron cuando llegué a Belfast la primera vez, semanas antes de empezar a filmar.
Aquí fue el primer ensayo que realicé cuando conocí a Kit , y la primera vez que me puse el traje con el que me vieron durante las 8 temporadas. Estoy orgulloso de conservar esto. Conocí a mucha gente que hasta el día de hoy significan mucho para mí. No habríamos intercambiado esta experiencia , o a esta gente alrededor del mundo. Disfruten el episodio y gracias por todo”.
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT ��
La actriz quien dio vida a Brennie de Thart y Nikolaj Coster-Waldau interpretó a Jaime Lannister externaron su opinión sobre el fin de su participación al termniar la tan polémica serie:
Esta nota incluye información de: Cine Premier
Comentarios