Ashley Graham presume sus 9 meses de embarazo totalmente desnuda

Con varias fotografías en blanco y negro, la modelo Ashley Graham presumió su embarazo totalmente al desnudo; la famosa está actualmente embarazada de su primer hijo con su esposo Justin Ervin 

por Iván Rosas

La célebre modelo curvy, Ashley Graham | Instagram

Nueva York., EU.- La popular modelo curvy, Ashley Graham, ha estado llenando su cuenta de Instagram con hermosas fotos de su maternidad para celebrar sus últimas semanas de embarazo, incluida un par de atrevidas imágenes en blanco y negro.

En ellas, la famosa de 32 años y futura madre de su primer hijo posa totalmente desnuda en una galería de fotografías tomadas bajo techo por la fotógrafa Cass Bird, con sede en la ciudad de Nueva York.

Bird, una artista y fotógrafa de 45 años, compartió la misma foto en su propio  Instagram y escribió: " @ashleygraham verdadera fuerza de la naturaleza".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

open to surrender || caught by angel mama @cassblackbird

Una publicación compartida por A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) el

Si bien la instantánea recibió principalmente elogios y amor de los fanáticos de Graham y Bird, algunos usuarios dejaron comentarios negativos sobre Graham y su peso, un polémico tema que lleva arrastrando desde que salió del anonimato.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

staycation❣️

Una publicación compartida por A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) el

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @ashleygraham

