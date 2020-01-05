Ashley Graham presume sus 9 meses de embarazo totalmente desnuda
Con varias fotografías en blanco y negro, la modelo Ashley Graham presumió su embarazo totalmente al desnudo; la famosa está actualmente embarazada de su primer hijo con su esposo Justin Ervin
Nueva York., EU.- La popular modelo curvy, Ashley Graham, ha estado llenando su cuenta de Instagram con hermosas fotos de su maternidad para celebrar sus últimas semanas de embarazo, incluida un par de atrevidas imágenes en blanco y negro.
En ellas, la famosa de 32 años y futura madre de su primer hijo posa totalmente desnuda en una galería de fotografías tomadas bajo techo por la fotógrafa Cass Bird, con sede en la ciudad de Nueva York.
It‘s crazy to think of all that has happened since 2010, the year I married the love of my life. There is so much to be grateful for from Pretty Big Deal to Fearless to walking in the Tommy x Zendaya show 7 months pregnant to the cover of US Vogue with my son, along with a photo in my husbands arms, in this year alone! With every new exciting door has come growth and challenges, incredible opportunities and immense appreciation. As I step into my most exciting chapter of my life I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love. Justin and I cannot wait to be parents and we are thankful for the love and the support around us. If we could have dreamed of what our lives could have been we would’ve fallen short of how much is truly in store for us. In this new decade, I encourage you to love hard and dream big, live in the moment and appreciate the journey because the best is truly yet to come. �� @cassblackbird
Bird, una artista y fotógrafa de 45 años, compartió la misma foto en su propio Instagram y escribió: " @ashleygraham verdadera fuerza de la naturaleza".
Si bien la instantánea recibió principalmente elogios y amor de los fanáticos de Graham y Bird, algunos usuarios dejaron comentarios negativos sobre Graham y su peso, un polémico tema que lleva arrastrando desde que salió del anonimato.
