Así celebran las Kardashian-Jenner el cumpleaños de su hermana Kim

Khloé Kardashian dedicó una emotivas palabras a su hermana cumpleañera, a quien describe como una súper mujer.

Feliz cumpleaños dulce Kimberly. Toda mi vida has sido alguien a quien admiro. Para mí, tú eres una súper mujer! No estoy segura de cómo realizas todo y haces que todo se vea tan fácil. La gente no sabe el ser humano tan generoso que eres", escribió Khloé Kardashian, además de indicar que está orgullosa de la mujer en la que se ha convertido Kim y en lo cercanas que se han vuelto durante el último año.