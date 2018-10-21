Así celebran las Kardashian-Jenner el cumpleaños de su hermana Kim
Khloé, Kendall y Kylie dedicaron emotivos mensajes de felicitación a su hermana Kim Kardashian por su cumpleaños, al igual que Kriss Jenner, madre de las famosas
Estados Unidos.- Un emotivo video, tiernas palabras y un grato recuerdo han sido las significativas felicitaciones que algunas de sus hermanas y su mamá le han enviado a Kim Kardashian por su cumpleaños número 38.
Kendall Jenner, en su faceta más sentimental, publicó en sus redes sociales un clip compuesto a su vez de breves videos e imágenes en los que aparece Kim Kardashian en distintas etapas de su vida.
Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermosa hermana Kim Kardashian", escribió Kendall en la descripción del especial clip.
Khloé Kardashian dedicó una emotivas palabras a su hermana cumpleañera, a quien describe como una súper mujer.
Happy birthday sweet Kimberly!!! My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I look up to. To me, You are super woman!! I’m not sure how you do it all and make everything look so easy. People have no idea how selfless of a human being you are. With no credit wanted either. I am so impressed by the woman, wife and mother you have become. I’m so thankful for us getting closer over the last year. You’re a fucking rider! Without you I would be lost! Crazy shit happens to us all of the time, but how fucking lucky are we that we get to experience this crazy thing called life with one another? I know for certain, that no matter what happens to any of us, we will always be OK because we have one another. I hope you have the happiest of birthdays Keeks! I pray that every wish you have, it comes true. You are so deserving! I love you!! Until the end of time, I love you!!!
Feliz cumpleaños dulce Kimberly. Toda mi vida has sido alguien a quien admiro. Para mí, tú eres una súper mujer! No estoy segura de cómo realizas todo y haces que todo se vea tan fácil. La gente no sabe el ser humano tan generoso que eres", escribió Khloé Kardashian, además de indicar que está orgullosa de la mujer en la que se ha convertido Kim y en lo cercanas que se han vuelto durante el último año.
Happy birthday @kimkardashian!!! My beautiful girl, I love and adore you and wish for you the most amazing day and year...you have brought all of us such love, joy, and happiness. You are the best mom, wife, sister, daughter and friend and i am beyond blessed to be your Mom. I cherish every single memory we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day...i love you. Mommy ❤️
Mi hermosa niña, te amo y te adoro, y deseo para ti el más increíble día y año", expuso Kris Jenner.
Comentarios