Así celebran las Kardashian-Jenner el cumpleaños de su hermana Kim

Khloé, Kendall y Kylie dedicaron emotivos mensajes de felicitación a su hermana Kim Kardashian por su cumpleaños, al igual que Kriss Jenner, madre de las famosas

por Ángela Cisneros

Las hermanas y la madre de Kim Kardashian celebran su cumpleaños(Internet)

Estados Unidos.- Un emotivo video, tiernas palabras y un grato recuerdo han sido las significativas felicitaciones que algunas de sus hermanas y su mamá le han enviado a Kim Kardashian por su cumpleaños número 38. 

Kendall Jenner, en su faceta más sentimental, publicó en sus redes sociales un clip compuesto a su vez de breves videos e imágenes en los que aparece Kim Kardashian en distintas etapas de su vida.

Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermosa hermana Kim Kardashian", escribió Kendall en la descripción del especial clip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday to my beautiful sister @kimkardashian ��

Una publicación compartida de Kendall (@kendalljenner) el

 
Por su parte, Kylie Jenner publicó a través de Instagram Stories un clip de una sesión de fotos que tuvo al lado de Kim, recuerdo que aprovechó para expresarle a su hermana mayor cuánto la quiere. 
 
Kylie Jenner felicita a su hermana Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian dedicó una emotivas palabras a su hermana cumpleañera, a quien describe como una súper mujer. 

 
Feliz cumpleaños dulce Kimberly. Toda mi vida has sido alguien a quien admiro. Para mí, tú eres una súper mujer! No estoy segura de cómo realizas todo y haces que todo se vea tan fácil. La gente no sabe el ser humano tan generoso que eres", escribió Khloé Kardashian, además de indicar que está orgullosa de la mujer en la que se ha convertido Kim y en lo cercanas que se han vuelto durante el último año.
 
Finalmente, Kris Jenner, mamá de Kim, compartió un collage de imágenes en las que aparece al lado de su hija. 
 
 
Mi hermosa niña, te amo y te adoro, y deseo para ti el más increíble día y año", expuso Kris Jenner.
 
Para celebrar el cumpleaños de la esposa de Kanye West, se transmitirá un especial de los mejores momentos de Kim Kardashian en el reality  'Keeping up with the Kardashians', a través del canal E!
 
