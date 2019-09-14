Así luce la curvilínea Jailyne Ojeda sin una sola gota de maquillaje
La increíble modelo es un ícono del mundo de las redes sociales; in embargo, esto no es suficiente para ella, ya que está decidida a ampliar su alcance y aumentar su popularidad en todo el mundo
Phoenix, EU.- La inigualable Jailyne Ojeda es una estrella méxico-estadounidense reconocida por la increíble forma de cuerpo curvilíneo, además de ser toda una celebridad de las redes sociales y una modelo.
Rumors,hate comments, threats, bullying, violence.. I’ve been through it all both in person and online but I’m still the most positive person ever. I’m peaceful and I love those around me and always keep calm during hard situations. I appreciate those who have followed me since I was 16 and who are loyal to me and never fall for the fake photos and false rumors! I love you guys! And I also love those who hate me as well since you think about me more than anyone ��thank you. #outfit @shopmisslola
En su más reciente publicación de Instagram la joven de 22 años dejó ver completamente sin cosméticos y mostró cómo es su complejo proceso de maquillaje para lucir radiante en sus sesiones fotográficas.
Los voy a dejar que me vean sin maquillaje”.
Jailyne es originaria de Los Mochis, Sinaloa, pero nació en Phoenix, Arizona. Ella creció siendo bilingüe, habla español e inglés con fluidez como se observa en el video.
Hey guys so after three years of having Poshmark I’m still not finished clearing out my closet. I post clothes, shoes and accessories that are brand new or only used once. (Although most people want stuff that’s like really used and worn out for some reason) �� I really need to get rid of everything so if you don’t have the poshmark app just download it and search up my name “Jailyne19” and add me. I’ll add you back ♥️
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @jailyneojeda
