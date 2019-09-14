Espectáculos

Así luce la curvilínea Jailyne Ojeda sin una sola gota de maquillaje

La increíble modelo es un ícono del mundo de las redes sociales; in embargo, esto no es suficiente para ella, ya que está decidida a ampliar su alcance y aumentar su popularidad en todo el mundo

por Iván Rosas

La increíble modelo, Jailyne Ojeda(Instagram)

Phoenix, EU.- La inigualable Jailyne Ojeda es una estrella méxico-estadounidense reconocida por la increíble forma de cuerpo curvilíneo, además de ser toda una celebridad de las redes sociales y una modelo.

En su más reciente publicación de Instagram la joven de 22 años dejó ver completamente sin cosméticos y mostró cómo es su complejo proceso de maquillaje para lucir radiante en sus sesiones fotográficas.

Los voy a dejar que me vean sin maquillaje”.

Jailyne es originaria de Los Mochis, Sinaloa, pero nació en Phoenix, Arizona. Ella creció siendo bilingüe, habla español e inglés con fluidez como se observa en el video.

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @jailyneojeda

