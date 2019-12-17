Así se sorprendió Salma Hayek con la musculatura del actor Kumail Nanjiani
Salma Hayek compartió en Instagram una fotografía donde se quedó boquiabierta admirando el bien cuidado cuerpo del actor pakistaní, Kumail Nanjiani
Los Ángeles, EU.- La actriz mexicana Salma Hayek sigue ganando seguidores en redes sociales tanto por sus papeles en la pantalla como por sus divertidas imágenes que comparte en Internet y muestra es la última que publicó junto a Kumail Nanjiani, quien será su compañero de escena en Los Eternos.
La estrella de de 53 años publicó una imagen donde mira con admiración la musculatura del también comediante nacido en Pakistán.
"Estaba en shock preguntándome si son de verdad... ¡pues sí son!", escribió Salma en la publicación de Instagram, donde tiene los ojos muy abiertos y la boca abierta a más no poder por los bíceps del famoso. La intérprete nacida en Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, también publicó una foto donde está su compañero de elenco sin camisa y deja ver sus músculos.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Salma Hayek y Kumail Nanjiani formarán parte del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel en Los Eternos, donde interpretarán a la raza de súperhumanos que tendrán un papel protagónico dentro del universo inspirado en los cómics.
