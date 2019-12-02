Baterista de Evanescence critica a los que quemaron su batería en KnotFest
Luego de que asistentes del festival KnotFest Meet ForceFest hicieran un botín de las instalaciones del evento y quemaran los instrumentos, Will Hunt, baterista de Evanescence, reaccionó de esta manera
Esto debido a que la batería de esta banda acabó quemada, después de que personas del público se apoderara del escenario cuando la agrupación no llegara conforme a lo previsto a dicho festival.
En su cuenta de Instagram, Hunt, compartió imágenes de lo acontecido aquella ocasión, en ellas se observa cuando el equipo de seguridad del Knotfest es superado por los asistentes.
En otros videos se ve el instrumento en llamas y en otros, los restos del equipo de la banda después de haber sido incendiado.
Tengo muchas preguntas sobre esto, pero primero que nada, todos estamos bien. Amamos México y en general los fans son increíbles", dijo Hunt.
So, a lot of questions about this. First and foremost everyone is ok. We love Mexico and as a whole the fans are incredible. The riot that happened was a small group of morons and they WILL NOT change my love for the Mexican people or our fans in Mexico. As for the rest of it, here are my (somewhat comical) take aways. 1st- Do you even riot bruh?! I mean, hell, if you’re gonna do it, REALLY do it!! Burn the whole fuckin’ thing down!!! What you pack of pu@$ies did was weak and stupid- JUST LIKE YOU. 2nd. If you’re gonna torch my beautiful @pearl_drums kit that meant the world to me (second video), at least cook some meat or marshmallows over the fire!! Fuckin’ weak ass pu@$y AMATEURS!! Again- weak and stupid JUST LIKE YOU. And 3rd- to the kind worker trying to clean up the mess- before you cart off my still smoldering kit (third video and because it used to rock so hard it’s still on fire!!) you should probably make sure the embers are out because IT CAUGHT BACK ON FIRE SMOKEY!!! So there ya go......... Moral of the story is don’t half ass anything...... least of which, your fucking riot, which again was WEAK AND STUPID JUST LIKE YOU FUCKING MORONS....
También señaló que lo que hicieron no fue nada y que si ya lo estaban haciendo, que lo hicieran bien.
¿Van a hacer un motín? Si van a hacerlo, realmente háganlo bien quemen todas las malditas cosas. Débiles y estúpidos”, criticó el baterista.
Si vas a incendiar mi hermosa batería Pearl que significó todo el mundo para mí, al menos cocina carne o malvaviscos sobre el fuego maldito amateur, eres débil y estúpido”, concluyó.
Esta nota incluye información de: Reporte Indigo
