Baterista de Evanescence critica a los que quemaron su batería en KnotFest

Luego de que asistentes del festival KnotFest Meet ForceFest hicieran un botín de las instalaciones del evento y quemaran los instrumentos, Will Hunt, baterista de Evanescence, reaccionó de esta manera

por Martin Gallardo

Ciudad de México. - Luego de que los asistentes del festival KnotFest Meet ForceFest hicieran un botín de las instalaciones del evento y quemaran los instrumentos, Will Hunt, baterista de Evanescence, reaccionó de esta manera

Esto debido a que la batería de esta banda acabó quemada, después de que personas del público se apoderara del escenario cuando la agrupación no llegara conforme a lo previsto a dicho festival.  

En su cuenta de Instagram, Hunt, compartió imágenes de lo acontecido aquella ocasión, en ellas se observa cuando el equipo de seguridad del Knotfest es superado por los asistentes.

En otros videos se ve el instrumento en llamas y en otros, los restos del equipo de la banda después de haber sido incendiado.

Tengo muchas preguntas sobre esto, pero primero que nada, todos estamos bien. Amamos México y en general los fans son increíbles", dijo Hunt.

También señaló que lo que hicieron no fue nada y que si ya lo estaban haciendo, que lo hicieran bien. 

¿Van a hacer un motín? Si van a hacerlo, realmente háganlo bien quemen todas las malditas cosas. Débiles y estúpidos”, criticó el baterista.

Si vas a incendiar mi hermosa batería Pearl que significó todo el mundo para mí, al menos cocina carne o malvaviscos sobre el fuego maldito amateur, eres débil y estúpido”, concluyó.

