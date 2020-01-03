Britney Spears demuestra que tiene la misma figura con candente bikini viejo
Britney Spears se ha convertido en una mujer apasionada por el yoga, gracias a eso ella ha podido mantener una figura envidiable, ahora reveló que aún le queda un bikini con el que se le ha visto en tres décadas
California, EU. – A pesar de los escándalos la cantante Britney Spears ha sabido cómo mantener su figura, pues recientemente se le ha visto practicando yoga con un bikini que usa desde que era más joven.
In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body �� !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather ����������☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen ����������. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga ��♀️ it’s the new thing you know ���������� !!!!
La princesa del pop llamó la atención al verse con el traje de baño que utilizó en el 2000, 2010 y ahora en 2020, pero lo que le agradó a todo mundo fue ver que lo lucia de manera espectacular.
A sus 38 años esta artista sigue causando sensación entre todos sus seguidores de Instagram, a quienes dejó boquiabiertos con su rutina de ejercicios.
Esta nota incluye información de: Quien
Comentarios