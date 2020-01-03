Espectáculos

Britney Spears demuestra que tiene la misma figura con candente bikini viejo

Britney Spears se ha convertido en una mujer apasionada por el yoga, gracias a eso ella ha podido mantener una figura envidiable, ahora reveló que aún le queda un bikini con el que se le ha visto en tres décadas

por Martín Gallardo

Britney Spears muestra que aún tiene la misma figura de antes(Internet)

California, EU. – A pesar de los escándalos la cantante Britney Spears ha sabido cómo mantener su figura, pues recientemente se le ha visto practicando yoga con un bikini que usa desde que era más joven.

La princesa del pop llamó la atención al verse con el traje de baño que utilizó en el 2000, 2010 y ahora en 2020, pero lo que le agradó a todo mundo fue ver que lo lucia de manera espectacular.

A sus 38 años esta artista sigue causando sensación entre todos sus seguidores de Instagram, a quienes dejó boquiabiertos con su rutina de ejercicios.

