Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Eminem y Skrillex estarán en disco de Ed Sheeran

El músico británico, Ed Sheeran, anunció en su cuenta de Instagram las colaboraciones que formarán parte de su próximo álbum No. 6 Collaborations Project, con grandes figuras musicales 

por Iván Rosas

Los cantantes Ed Sheeran y Camila Cabello(Internet)

Ciudad de México.- En mayo, Ed Sheeran anunció su nuevo álbum No. 6 Collaborations Project, un registro que realizó con múltiples colaboradores. Ahora, Sheeran ha revelado exactamente quiénes son esos colaboradores. El nuevo disco contará con contribuciones de Camila Cabello y Cardi B, Travis Scott, Eminem, Paulo Londra, 50 Cent, Skrillex, HER, Stormzy y muchos otros.

Además, el álbum presenta a Justin Bieber en I Don't Care y Chance the Rapper y PnB Rock en Cross Me. Encuentra la lista de canciones a continuación.

El último álbum de estudio de Ed Sheeran ÷ llegó en 2017. No. 6 Collaborations Project saldrá el 12 de julio.

Esta nota incluye información de: Pitchfork

