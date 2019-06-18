Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Eminem y Skrillex estarán en disco de Ed Sheeran
El músico británico, Ed Sheeran, anunció en su cuenta de Instagram las colaboraciones que formarán parte de su próximo álbum No. 6 Collaborations Project, con grandes figuras musicales
Ciudad de México.- En mayo, Ed Sheeran anunció su nuevo álbum No. 6 Collaborations Project, un registro que realizó con múltiples colaboradores. Ahora, Sheeran ha revelado exactamente quiénes son esos colaboradores. El nuevo disco contará con contribuciones de Camila Cabello y Cardi B, Travis Scott, Eminem, Paulo Londra, 50 Cent, Skrillex, HER, Stormzy y muchos otros.
¡Camila será parte del EP de Ed Sheeran!— Camila Cabello Uruguay (@CCabeIIoUy) 18 de junio de 2019
"South Of The Border" Ed Sheeran ft. Camila Cabello & Cardi B es la segunda canción del EP (vía ed sheeran en instagram)
¿Estan emocionados? ���� pic.twitter.com/l3seL592w4
Además, el álbum presenta a Justin Bieber en I Don't Care y Chance the Rapper y PnB Rock en Cross Me. Encuentra la lista de canciones a continuación.
Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do @travisscott @thegr8khalid @camila_cabello @iamcardib @chancetherapper @pnbrock @stormzy @yebbasmith @justinbieber @eminem @50cent @youngthug @theuglygram @ellamai @paulolondra @santandave @hermusicofficial @meekmill @artisthbtl @skrillex @brunomars @chrisstapleton
El último álbum de estudio de Ed Sheeran ÷ llegó en 2017. No. 6 Collaborations Project saldrá el 12 de julio.
Esta nota incluye información de: Pitchfork
