Camila Cabello arrasa en la ceremonia de los premios MTV EMA 2018
La intérprete Havana se llevó lo reconocimientos más importantes de la gala que celebra la música sin fronteras
Bilbao, España.- Espectaculares presentaciones musicales, momentos inolvidables y una lluvia de estrellas formaron parte de la edición 2018 de los premios MTV EMA, gala que en esta ocasión tomó lugar en Bilbao, España.
Durante la ceremonia que fue conducida por la actriz y cantante Hailee Steinfeld, artistas de la talla de Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Panic at the disco, Sofía Reyes, Rosalía, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Jason Derulo y de muchas otras grandes figuras encendieron el escenario con sus shows.
Ain’t no drama between these queens…Nicki Minaj & Little Mix perform their brand new song ‘Woman Like Me’ #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/GFtjJzIf3t— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 4, 2018
What a way to open the show! ��@sosofiareyes @tiktok_us #mtvema pic.twitter.com/s5PfSKASHo— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 4, 2018
.@Camila_Cabello took home #MTVEMA BEST ARTIST of 2018 and clearly adoooores her fans!! �� pic.twitter.com/Yz7jVMH3mG— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 5, 2018
Thank you for being the most inspiring #MTVEMA Global Icon recipient @JanetJackson �� pic.twitter.com/bnY1yWehHI— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 4, 2018
