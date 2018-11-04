Espectáculos

Camila Cabello arrasa en la ceremonia de los premios MTV EMA 2018

La intérprete Havana se llevó lo reconocimientos más importantes de la gala que celebra la música sin fronteras 

por Ángela Cisneros

Camila Cabello agradeció en español su reconocimiento a la Mejor Artista(Instagram)

Camila Cabello agradeció en español su reconocimiento a la Mejor Artista | Instagram

Bilbao, España.- Espectaculares presentaciones musicales, momentos inolvidables y una lluvia de estrellas formaron parte de la edición 2018 de los premios MTV EMA, gala que en esta ocasión tomó lugar en Bilbao, España.

Durante la ceremonia que fue conducida por la actriz y cantante Hailee Steinfeld, artistas de la talla de Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Panic at the disco, Sofía Reyes, Rosalía, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Jason Derulo y de muchas otras grandes figuras encendieron el escenario con sus shows.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@panicatthedisco took us to another world with their performance of “High Hopes” ����

Una publicación compartida por MTV EMA (@mtvema) el

 
Asimismo, Camila Cabello se coronó como la reina de la noche, ya que se llevó los reconocimientos más importantes de la gala: Mejor Artista, Mejor Canción y Mejor Video. 
 
Además, la intérprete de Havana se robó el corazón de sus fans al agradecer en español y con gran emoción uno de sus premios.
 
 
Por su parte, Janet Jackson no solo puso de pie al público con su espectacular presentación, sino que también recibió el especial galardón Ícono Global.
 
 
Asimismo, el dueto Ha*Ash resultó victorioso en la categoría de Mejor Artista Latinoamérica Norte, por lo cual Hanna y Ashley se mostraron agradecidas con sus fans.
 
 
Otros artistas galardonados durante los MTV EMA 2018 fueron Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, el DJ Marshmello, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Panic at the disco y Nicki Minaj. 
 
Temas
  • Celebridades
  • MTV EMA 2018
  • Premios
  • Camila Cabello
  • Gala

Comentarios