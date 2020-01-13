Camila Cabello celebra dos años del debut de su primer álbum, 'Camila'

Estados Unidos.- Dos años después de haber anunciado su salida del grupo que le dio la fama, Fifth Harmony, la famosa cantante, Camila Cabello, lanzó 'Camila', su primer álbum como solista que se posicionó en su primera semana en los primeros lugares de listas importantes de música como los Billboards 200.

Cabello en diciembre del 2016 anunció su salida de la agrupación a la que perteneció por 4 años, tras los que tuvo dos colaboraciones con Shawn Mendes (I Know What You Did Last Summer) y Machine Gun Kelly (Bad Things) y el 13 de enero de 2018, un mes después de estrenar Havanna, debutó su primer álbum llamado 'Camila'.

La intérprete de Havanna, que es el primer sencillo del disco, compartió a través de sus redes sociales un video con el recuento de todas las presentaciones, premios y nominaciones que tuvo gracias al disco que la posicionó como una de las mejores artistas del momento juvenil.