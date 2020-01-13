Camila Cabello celebra dos años del debut de su primer álbum, 'Camila'
El 13 de enero del 2018 la famosa cantante, Camila Cabello, lanzó 'Camila', su primer álbum como solista tras dos años de haber anunciado su separación del grupo que la saltó a la fama, Fifth Harmony
Estados Unidos.- Dos años después de haber anunciado su salida del grupo que le dio la fama, Fifth Harmony, la famosa cantante, Camila Cabello, lanzó 'Camila', su primer álbum como solista que se posicionó en su primera semana en los primeros lugares de listas importantes de música como los Billboards 200.
Cabello en diciembre del 2016 anunció su salida de la agrupación a la que perteneció por 4 años, tras los que tuvo dos colaboraciones con Shawn Mendes (I Know What You Did Last Summer) y Machine Gun Kelly (Bad Things) y el 13 de enero de 2018, un mes después de estrenar Havanna, debutó su primer álbum llamado 'Camila'.
La intérprete de Havanna, que es el primer sencillo del disco, compartió a través de sus redes sociales un video con el recuento de todas las presentaciones, premios y nominaciones que tuvo gracias al disco que la posicionó como una de las mejores artistas del momento juvenil.
these clips go from the last memory I made from this album back to the very first. it’s crazy looking at the girl in these videos, watching these performances and remembering how I felt in those moments - I remember being so scared in that first video but fighting through the knee, hands, and voice shaking with all I had- honestly watching these videos has left me kind of speechless and nostalgic in the best way. I will never forget these memories for as long as I live. I will never forget the never be the same tour singing in the dark in the silent darkness with you and laughing because there was always someone that yelled until literally the second to last show. I will always remember the signs you held up for me during real friends. I will always remember that first Lollapalooza performance, my very first time playing songs from the album, how I thought nobody would know me there but you guys were there and you already knew all the words. I will never forget the Grammys performance of Havana and having my dad and my sister onstage with me. I will never forget how grateful I am that you’ve literally made my dreams come true. I’ve wanted to do this ever since I can remember, and you’ve taken me on the wildest ride of my life. Thank you so much. I love you guys forever and hope to see you out there again soon ��
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @camila_cabello
