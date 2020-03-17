¿Camila Cabello sufre crisis de estrés? Alarma a fans con mensaje en redes
Londres, Inglaterra.- La famosa actriz y cantante, Camila Cabello, empleó su cuenta de Instagram para dejar un mensaje a sus millones de seguidores, los cuales se alarmaron pensando que ha recaído en una crisis de estrés y ansiedad por su aislamiento.
Cabello comenzó hablando de la difícil situación que vive el mundo y de los problemas que ha tenido los últimos meses, por lo que sus millones de fans y seguidores de la red social han pensado que se trata de una declaración que ha sufrido un ataque de pánico.
Sin embargo, la artista continuó recomendando que se haga meditación, pues eso la ha hecho "mejor ser humano" y le permite sentirse más unida a cualquier ser viviente, despertando su compasión, pues todos tenemos familiares o amigos queridos que son vulnerables y necesitaran apoyo, por lo que despertar ese lado humano es lo que se necesita en estos momentos.
Es nuestra responsabilidad hacer lo que sea necesario para mantener a todos a salvo. La empatía con la realidad y la solidaridad de los demás podría marcar la diferencia en momentos difíciles como este", aseguró Camila.
Finalmente la cubana pidió a todos que se sienten a meditar pensando en cada ser viviente, persona o animal, que los visualice lo mejor posible y recite un lema para pedir por su salud
Que estés saludable. Que estés a salvo. Que estés libre de enfermedades. Que estés bien. Repite hasta que realmente lo sientas en tu corazón. Los amo chicos, por favor manténganse a salvo", escribió Camila.
meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human. not only does it help in times like this with stress and anxiety, meditation is the practice of strengthening habits like empathy, love, and compassion- making you feel more connected to not only everybody around you , but living beings in general like animals, plants, and the earth, which is a living being, itself. In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it’s important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others risk. it’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this. We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution. So I’d like you to take 10 minutes of your day today to either look up loving kindness meditation on Calm or YouTube. Or just follow these instructions: close your eyes and sit with your spine upright and feel gravity grounding your body to the earth’s surface and supporting you. Take three deep breaths and then begin to just notice the natural flow of your breath. Being aware of breathing in, breathing out. Following every inhale and exhale with your attention. Once your mind has stilled. Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say “May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.” Repeat until you really feel it in your heart ❤️- love you guys, please stay safe !
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @camila_cabello
