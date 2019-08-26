Celebridades festejan el Día Mundial del Perro junto a sus mascotas
Este lunes, múltiples celebridades como Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Obama, Marsh Mello difundieron fotos en compañía de sus mascotas
Ciudad de México.- Este lunes, múltiples celebridades compartieron fotos en compañía de sus mascotas, con el fin de conmemorar el Día Mundial del Perro.
Happy #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/5zODV5AWq5— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 26, 2019
Fue mediante Twitter, donde los famosos difundieron su amor por los caninos, con el fin de concientizar sobre el maltrato animal.
give your pup an extra walk around the block today and have a pawsome day! #nationaldogday�� pic.twitter.com/qMD02L5rLP— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) August 26, 2019
Celebridades como Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Obama, Marsh Mello, fueron quienes en redes sociales mostraron su lado más sensible junto a sus amadas mascotas.
Whether they’re cuddling up with me on the couch or rolling around in the backyard, I love these two balls of fur. Happy #NationalDogDay to Bo and Sunny! pic.twitter.com/Oyd3YHHFS5— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 26, 2019
Looks like pup’s ready to ruff you up �� Happy #NationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/qlz0g5wbao— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 26, 2019
Esta nota incluye información de: Excélsior
