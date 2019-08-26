Espectáculos

Celebridades festejan el Día Mundial del Perro junto a sus mascotas

Este lunes, múltiples celebridades como Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Obama, Marsh Mello difundieron fotos en compañía de sus mascotas

por Jesús Armando Baldenea Gómez

Ciudad de México.- Este lunes, múltiples celebridades compartieron fotos en compañía de sus mascotas, con el fin de conmemorar el Día Mundial del Perro.

Fue mediante Twitter, donde los famosos difundieron su amor por los caninos, con el fin de concientizar sobre el maltrato animal.

Celebridades como Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Obama, Marsh Mello, fueron quienes en redes sociales mostraron su lado más sensible junto a sus amadas mascotas.

