Christina Aguilera recibe serenata con mariachi en su cumpleaños
La cantante Christina Aguilera celebró su cumpleaños a lo grande y en su casa, incluso recibió de sorpresa una serenata por parte de mariachis
California, EU. - La cantante Christina Aguilera se puso de manteles largos, el pasado 18 de diciembre, al ofrecer en su casa una fiesta por su cumpleaños número 39.
This year, I have felt more inspired than ever. Getting back to my roots, creating art, and feeling so in tune with myself. I can thank everyone at my dinner for contributing to that in some fashion. From traveling around the world, #TheXTour and #TheXperience, getting to meet and hug the fans, I feel grateful for the present and looking forward to the future. 2020 is gonna be a big year. Who’s coming with me ⁉️����
En su cuenta de Instagram, la artista compartió algunos de sus mejores momentos en su festejo, donde incluso recibió la sorpresa de una serenata por mariachis.
Thanks @gilbertsaldivar for the best birthday surprise. It’s Mexican tradition to serenade the night before your birthday. Around midnight, I walked out on my balcony to find an amazing mariachi band dancing, playing and singing to me for my birthday. Was so magical and amazing. I loved it! ❤️❤️❤️
Aguilera expresó que se siente muy agradecida por un año más de vida y se mantiene expectante por el año que viene, del que espera grandes sorpresas aún mejores que las de este año.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @xtina
