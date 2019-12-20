Espectáculos

Christina Aguilera recibe serenata con mariachi en su cumpleaños

La cantante Christina Aguilera celebró su cumpleaños a lo grande y en su casa, incluso recibió de sorpresa una serenata por parte de mariachis

por Martín Gallardo

Crhistina Aguilera festeja su cumpleaños con mariachi(Instagram @xtina)

California, EU. - La cantante Christina Aguilera se puso de manteles largos, el pasado 18 de diciembre, al ofrecer en su casa una fiesta por su cumpleaños número 39.

En su cuenta de Instagram, la artista compartió algunos de sus mejores momentos en su festejo, donde incluso recibió la sorpresa de una serenata por mariachis.

Aguilera expresó que se siente muy agradecida por un año más de vida y se mantiene expectante por el año que viene, del que espera grandes sorpresas aún mejores que las de este año.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

