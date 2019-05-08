Espectáculos

Con emotiva foto, los duques de Sussex anuncian el nombre del bebé real

Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, anunciaron en su cuenta oficial de Instagram el nombre que llevará su primogenito, quien llegó al mundo el pasado 6 de mayo 

Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, y su bebé Archie | Internet

Londres, Inglaterra.- A través de las redes sociales oficiales de los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, han anunciado el nombre de su primogénito.

El recién nacido llevará el nombre de Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Los duques han colgado además una foto en blanco y negro del momento en que la reina Isabel II y su esposo Felipe, duque de Edimburgo, conocen a su octavo bisnieto y séptimo en la línea de sucesión al trono, nacido el 6 de mayo.

A penas esta mañana, Meghan y Karry presentaron a su recién nacido, quien llegó al mundo el pasado 6 de mayo.

