Con emotiva foto, los duques de Sussex anuncian el nombre del bebé real
Los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, anunciaron en su cuenta oficial de Instagram el nombre que llevará su primogenito, quien llegó al mundo el pasado 6 de mayo
Londres, Inglaterra.- A través de las redes sociales oficiales de los duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, han anunciado el nombre de su primogénito.
El recién nacido llevará el nombre de Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Los duques han colgado además una foto en blanco y negro del momento en que la reina Isabel II y su esposo Felipe, duque de Edimburgo, conocen a su octavo bisnieto y séptimo en la línea de sucesión al trono, nacido el 6 de mayo.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Esta nota incluye información de: EFE
