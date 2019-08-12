Con inéditas fotos, los Duques de Sussex celebran el Día Mundial del Elefante
Los Duques de Sussex, el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, en conmemoración al Día Mundial del Elefante compartieron fotos inéditas de ambos en su viaje a Botswana en 2017, meses antes de comprometerse
Londres, Reino Unido.- Hace dos años el Príncipe Harry y su esposa, Meghan Markle, viajaron a Botswana como una manera de fortalecer sus vínculos antes de comprometerse y comenzar una familia, sin embargo, durante ese viaje se involucraron el la organización Elefantes Sin Frontreras (EWB por sus siglas en ingles).
Incluso ayudaron al Dr. Mike Chase a colocar algunos collares a alguno que otro elefante, en su publicación acerca de este día señalaron que dichos collares están diseñados para un mayor reconocimiento de las costumbres migratorias de este gran animal, pues el collar es un satélite de navegación.
Entre ellos los parajes que toman durante sus migraciones y los periodos en que sucede, esto con el fin de mantener esa vía libre y así mantener la seguridad de estos y sus futuras generaciones.
De igual manera señalaron con mucha alegría y emoción que tras comenzar a seguir está organización en julio Ellen, de The Ellen Show, difundió la voz y por ello a 25 elefantes más pudieron colocarles el collar de navegación.
���������������� Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars! These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant...ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! �� Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort. Below, a few words from Mike and his partner Kelly at EWB: • ‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief. They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife. Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever. African elephants are especially prone to human-wildlife conflict because of their large home ranges. Finding, preserving and creating elephant corridors is therefore of great importance in helping to maintain habitats suitable for movement and minimising human-elephant conflict. Corridors are a mitigation technique to better the livelihoods of local communities and the elephants themselves, by providing environment and ample space for wildlife to navigate from one habitat patch to another, without affecting the livelihoods of communities.’ • EWB - Dr Mike Chase, Ms Kelly Landen . �� by DOS © SussexRoyal Additional photos: EWB
