Espectáculos

Dayanara Torres vence al cáncer: "Me siento feliz y bendecida"

A través de redes sociales, la modelo y exreina de belleza Dayanara Torres, anunció que tras una dura batalla venció al cáncer

por José Luis Gamboa Parra

La modelo, bailarina y exreina de belleza Dayanara Torres anunció que venció al cáncer(Internet)

Ciudad de México.- En medio de la crisis del coronavirus, una buena noticia surgió desde el mundo del espectáculo, y es que la modelo Dayanara Torres, anunció a través de sus redes sociales que en sus últimos estudio se descubrió que venció al cáncer.

Me siento feliz y bendecida. Tengo los resultados de mis últimos exámenes y todos son negativos”, así lo señalaba en un video la exreina de belleza puertorriqueña Dayanara Torres.

 Además informó que a partir de ahora, tendrá que hacerse los mismos exámenes cada tres meses durante los próximos dos años.

La expareja de Marc Anthony agradeció a sus seguidores y a todos los que pidieron por su salud en estos tiempos tan difíciles.

Esta nota incluye información de: Staff

