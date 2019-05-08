¿De nuevo juntos? Brad Pitt y Jennifer Aniston podrían regresar
El actor, Brad Pitt y Jennifer Aniston, podrían haberse reconciliado, algunos medios informaron que Pitt voló hasta México para celebrar el cumpleaños 50 de su ex
Estados Unidos.- El actor, Brad Pitt y Jennifer Aniston, podrían haber reconciliado, luego de que se informó que Pitt voló hasta México para celebrar el cumpleaños 50 de su expareja.
Recientemente, un programa de televisión difundió un video donde el artista fue cuestionado de esos posibles rumores, a lo que el respondió con un solo “oh, dios mío”.
“I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them—no matter what age you are—is important. There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it.” #JenniferAniston gives us the naked truth in the June/July 2019 issue. The actress sits down with her #FirstLadies co-star #TigNotaro to talk about turning 50. Link in bio to read the full interview. Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @mrchrismcmillan Makeup by @angelalevinmakeup Manicure by @miwanails Aniston wears @hermes, @levian_jewelry & @gianvitorossi
Por otra parte, actriz confesó durante una entrevista para Harper’s Bazaar, que ella “no le cierra las puertas al amor”, sin embargo detallo que actualmente no está para cita, por su agenda tan 'apretada'.
Los dos libres, faltaría esperar que sucede más adelante, pues hasta el momento no han dicho nada al respecto.
Esta nota incluye información de: Uno TV
Comentarios