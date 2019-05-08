Espectáculos

¿De nuevo juntos? Brad Pitt y Jennifer Aniston podrían regresar

El actor, Brad Pitt y Jennifer Aniston, podrían haberse reconciliado, algunos medios informaron que Pitt voló hasta México para celebrar el cumpleaños 50 de su ex

por Jesús Armando Baldenea Gómez

Estados Unidos.- El actor, Brad Pitt y Jennifer Aniston, podrían haber reconciliado, luego de que se informó que Pitt voló hasta México para celebrar el cumpleaños 50 de su expareja.

Recientemente, un programa de televisión difundió un video donde el artista fue cuestionado de esos posibles rumores, a lo que el respondió con un solo “oh, dios mío”.

Por otra parte, actriz confesó durante una entrevista para Harper’s Bazaar, que ella “no le cierra las puertas al amor”, sin embargo detallo que actualmente no está para cita, por su agenda tan 'apretada'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Los dos libres, faltaría esperar que sucede más adelante, pues hasta el momento no han dicho nada al respecto.

