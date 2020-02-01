"Dejen de hacer esta mier...": Billie Eilish enfurece contra sus imitadores

Ciudad de México.- Con la gran popularidad que ha obtenido Billie Eilish, muchas personas la han intentado imitarla, pero fue el youtuber Jordan Matter quien llevó esto al limite.

Situación que provocó el enojo de la cantante de 18 años y pidió por redes sociales que se detengan: "Por favor, dejen de hacer esta mier..., no es seguro para ustedes, y es rudo para las personas que no lo saben".

Fue así que Matter borró el video que había publicado y ofreció una disculpa pública a Eilish a través de un extenso post en sus redes.

Hola a todos. Veo que han estado comentando en el vídeo que subí ayer y me gustaría responderles. Reuní a todo un equipo y a una acróbata para que fingiera ser Billie, lo que reveló que efectivamente, no era Billie. No tenía ninguna intención de faltarle el respeto a ella", dijo Matter.

Me he puesto en contacto directo con Billie y Maggie y me he disculpado. No volveré a subir el vídeo sin su permiso. Espero que esto aclare todo", añadió.