"Dejen de hacer esta mier...": Billie Eilish enfurece contra sus imitadores
Después de la mitación del youtuber Jordan Matter quien se hizo pasar por Billie Eilish, la cantante enfureció en su contra y pidió que no lo hagan más, ya que la "hacen quedar mal"
Ciudad de México.- Con la gran popularidad que ha obtenido Billie Eilish, muchas personas la han intentado imitarla, pero fue el youtuber Jordan Matter quien llevó esto al limite.
Situación que provocó el enojo de la cantante de 18 años y pidió por redes sociales que se detengan: "Por favor, dejen de hacer esta mier..., no es seguro para ustedes, y es rudo para las personas que no lo saben".
Me hacen quedar mal", expresó Eilish por medio de sus historias de Instagram.
Fue así que Matter borró el video que había publicado y ofreció una disculpa pública a Eilish a través de un extenso post en sus redes.
Hola a todos. Veo que han estado comentando en el vídeo que subí ayer y me gustaría responderles. Reuní a todo un equipo y a una acróbata para que fingiera ser Billie, lo que reveló que efectivamente, no era Billie. No tenía ninguna intención de faltarle el respeto a ella", dijo Matter.
Me he puesto en contacto directo con Billie y Maggie y me he disculpado. No volveré a subir el vídeo sin su permiso. Espero que esto aclare todo", añadió.
Hello everyone. You’ve been commenting on the video shoot I did yesterday, and I’d like to respond. I gathered a crowd and had an acrobat pretending to be Billie do a huge cheer flip, which revealed it was not Billie. I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I’m a big fan, like everyone else. I’ve never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they’re pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist. Plus it was an opportunity to showcase incredible cheer artists who are often overlooked. I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video are we pretending that she is actually Billie. I have reached out directly to Billie and Maggie and apologized, and I will not post the video without their permission. I hope this clarifies everything.
Esta nota incluye información de: AS
Comentarios