Demi Lovato recuerda un poco sus raíces y se bautiza en el Río Jordán

La cantante, Demi Lovato, compartió una emotiva fotografía mediante su Instagram donde recuerda un poco de su pasado, al bautizarse en el Río Jordán

por Jesús Armando Baldenea Gómez

Demi Lovato recuerda un poco sus raíces y se bautiza en el Río Jordán | Internet

Jerusalem, Israel.- La cantante, Demi Lovato, compartió una emotiva fotografía mediante su Instagram, en donde se le puede ver bautizándose en el Río Jordán.

Tras su visita a Israel, la intérprete aprovechó para compartir una serie de fotos en las que se le observa disfrutando de su estancia en el lugar.

Soy un cantante estadounidense Fui criado cristiano y tengo antepasados judíos. Cuando me ofrecieron una oportunidad increíble para visitar los lugares sobre los que había leído en la Biblia mientras crecía, dije que sí”, relató.

Cabe mencionar que la cantante no es muy contante en sus redes sociales, pues sus publicaciones se dan aproximadamente cada mes, por lo que actualmente se ha mantenida alejada de los reflectores.

