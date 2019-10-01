Demi Lovato recuerda un poco sus raíces y se bautiza en el Río Jordán
La cantante, Demi Lovato, compartió una emotiva fotografía mediante su Instagram donde recuerda un poco de su pasado, al bautizarse en el Río Jordán
Jerusalem, Israel.- La cantante, Demi Lovato, compartió una emotiva fotografía mediante su Instagram, en donde se le puede ver bautizándose en el Río Jordán.
I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel ��
Tras su visita a Israel, la intérprete aprovechó para compartir una serie de fotos en las que se le observa disfrutando de su estancia en el lugar.
Soy un cantante estadounidense Fui criado cristiano y tengo antepasados judíos. Cuando me ofrecieron una oportunidad increíble para visitar los lugares sobre los que había leído en la Biblia mientras crecía, dije que sí”, relató.
Cabe mencionar que la cantante no es muy contante en sus redes sociales, pues sus publicaciones se dan aproximadamente cada mes, por lo que actualmente se ha mantenida alejada de los reflectores.
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram de @ddlovato
