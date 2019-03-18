Espectáculos

¡Derramando miel! Yanet García y Lewis Howes muestran su amor en Instagram

Yanet subió una imagen con Lewis que recientemente cumplió 36 años, en lo que parece ser una relación amorosa casi oficial

por Redacción Tribuna

Yanet García y el exjugador de fútbol americano Lewis Howes parecen tener una relación amorosa(Instagram)

Los Ángeles, EU.- Yanet García compartió una imagen a lado del exjugador de fútbol americano Lewis Howes.

La presentadora de Hoy estuvo el fin de semana en Los Ángeles con Lewis Howes.

La ‘Chica del Clima’ adornó su habitación con globos y en lo que se aprecia el número de años que cumplió Howes.

