¡Derramando miel! Yanet García y Lewis Howes muestran su amor en Instagram
Yanet subió una imagen con Lewis que recientemente cumplió 36 años, en lo que parece ser una relación amorosa casi oficial
Los Ángeles, EU.- Yanet García compartió una imagen a lado del exjugador de fútbol americano Lewis Howes.
Yanet subió una imagen con Lewis que recientemente cumplió 36 años, en lo que parece ser una relación amorosa casi oficial.
La presentadora de Hoy estuvo el fin de semana en Los Ángeles con Lewis Howes.
La ‘Chica del Clima’ adornó su habitación con globos y en lo que se aprecia el número de años que cumplió Howes.
This is 36! �������� . Grateful for an amazing surprise this morning and for all the love I’ve received! . My father always taught me not to put too much emphasis on my age as he didn’t want how old or young I was to dictate my belief in my dreams. . I’m so grateful that I never let my age hold me back from any dream, but I’ve been in tears and emotional all day from so much love and abundance I feel. . Grateful for all of you and my mission is to continue to impact the world with my work and life. . Thank you! And #TeAmo!!! ❤️
