Desde el interior de su clóset, Bella Thorne luce atributos en lencería negra
Estados Unidos.- La exchica Disney, Bella Thorne, mediante su cuenta de Instagram difundió una ardiente imagen desde su clóset, en donde se le aprecia con una coqueto vestuario.
The ONLY photo I have from last night, and no this wasn’t my outfit:) HERE ARE MY 2019 Accomplishments !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Released a instant National Best seller started a book series Performed at Carnegie hall Made BBCs 100most influential women’s list Started writing my next short for 2020 Premiered my short at leading indie festival Won a directors award for my short Signed on to direct two financed projects Hosted MCMs la pride Came out as pans Became co owner of the fastest growing Millennial woman’s networks Started a skin care line (that will hopefully change the acne space) Broke up with the bad vibes Fell inlove ��������✈️ Bought another house Preformed with my sister at beautiful places Started an instant sold out weed brand Starred in a tv show Wrote a tv show and selling it now !! Filmed and produced 5 movies this year Directed 6 music videos this year including my song with Steve aoki Started a new community of togetherness focused on the real states of our bodies (NO EDITING) TELL ME WHAT U DID LETS GO 2020
En la fotografía se puede apreciar a la actriz enviando una matadora mirada ante la cámara, mientras exhibe parte de su profundo escote.
La única foto que tengo de anoche, y no, este no era mi atuendo”, escribió.
De momento, el post registra un millón 82 mil 938 ‘me gusta’, además de tres 381 comentarios en los que se perciben múltiples elogios.
