Espectáculos

Desde el interior de su clóset, Bella Thorne luce atributos en lencería negra

La exchica Disney, Bella Thorne, a través de su cuenta de Instagram difundió una ardiente imagen desde su clóset

por Jesús Armando Baldenea Gómez

Desde el interior de su clóset, Bella Thorne luce atributos en lencería negra(Instagram de @bellathorne)

Desde el interior de su clóset, Bella Thorne luce atributos en lencería negra | Instagram de @bellathorne

Estados Unidos.- La exchica Disney, Bella Thorne, mediante su cuenta de Instagram difundió una ardiente imagen desde su clóset, en donde se le aprecia con una coqueto vestuario.

En la fotografía se puede apreciar a la actriz enviando una matadora mirada ante la cámara, mientras exhibe parte de su profundo escote.

La única foto que tengo de anoche, y no, este no era mi atuendo”, escribió.

De momento, el post registra un millón 82 mil 938 ‘me gusta’, además de tres 381 comentarios en los que se perciben múltiples elogios.

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram de @bellathorne

Temas

Comentarios