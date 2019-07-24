Dos pies izquierdos: El Príncipe Harry baila durante evento altruista
El Principe Harry, durante la reunión sobre el liderazgo global, que fue celebrado en el Castillo de Windsor, mostro sus mejores pasos de baile al lado de la doctora Jane Goodal, a quien ya había conocido anteriormente
Londres, Reino Unido.- El Principe Harry, nuevamente dejó ver su gran carisma y sentido del humor al mostrar sus mejores pasos de baile al lado de la doctora, Jane Goodal, famosa antropóloga y conservadora de animales, a quien el Duque de Sussex conoció hace un año, por el común objetivo del cuidado del medio ambiente y ayuda altruista.
Today, The Duke of Sussex met with young people doing ground-breaking work in their communities as part of Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering. Started in 1991 by world renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, with just 12 high school students in Tanzania, Roots & Shoots brings together young people from around the world who are leading projects in their communities to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment. Today @RootsAndShoots has over 150,000 groups in over 50 countries - the collective power of these young people is limitless. His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach. In his roles as President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns – it is thanks to the creativity of young people’s minds, that we can turn the tide and preserve our planet for future generations. After listening to presentations on endangered species, reducing plastic waste and embracing the wild, The Duke had the chance to thank all the young people taking part for their efforts and the difference they are making every single day. As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach, for July we turned our attention to following accounts featuring the environment. @JaneGoodallInst, founder of Roots & Shoots, is one of those selected profiles, having dedicated her life’s work to bettering our environment and world. To learn more, visit @RootsAndShoots. Photo©️ PA images
Cabe destacar que la científica abrió una organización en 1991, Roots & Shoots, misma a la que la realeza apoya, la cual reúne a jóvenes desde la edad preescolar hasta la universidad para trabajar en temas ambientales, de conservación y humanitarios acude a diversas partes del mundo con fuertes necesidades.
Sin embargo, a pesar de ser un evento formal, la doctora y Harry, se mostraron alegres y mostraron la buena relación que mantienen pues de manera improvisada realizaron un pequeño baile en el que ambos realizaron un saludo de chimpancé que la antropóloga le enseño cuando recién se conocieron.
A couple of captured moments between The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Jane Goodall at today’s event. The pair share an impromptu dance and ‘Chimpanzee Greeting’ which Jane taught The Duke when they first met. Today’s event was full of education, inspiration and fun. Because working hard and playing hard are not mutually exclusive... �� For more information on today’s special event on Roots & Shoots, please see previous post.
La publicación ya ha obtenido los dos millones 457 mil 149 reproducciones y tiene millones de comentarios como:
Es tan dulce”.
Lo amo”.
Es el mejor”.
Es un angel”.
Esta nota incluye información de: E! News Bazaar
Comentarios