Espectáculos

Dwayne Johnson y su cantidad de sushi para la cena que no deja de sorprender

El actor ha causado conmoción en redes sociales al mostrar todo lo que come en sus cenas de 'Sunday Sushi Train', es decir, sus domingos de degustar toda modalidad de rollos japoneses 

por Ángela Cisneros

El actor ha sorprendido en varias ocasiones con la cantidad de sushi que muestra en redes conforma su cena(Instagram)

El actor ha sorprendido en varias ocasiones con la cantidad de sushi que muestra en redes conforma su cena | Instagram

Estados Unidos.- No solo sus duros e impresionantes entrenamientos, las tiernas fotografías al lado de sus hijas y el contenido referente a sus taquilleras películas llama la atención en las redes sociales de Dwayne Johnson, sino también la cena que el actor disfruta un determinado día de la semana.  

Por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, 'La Roca' ha compartido imágenes de algunos de los platillos que come en su día de 'trampa', es decir, cuando decide comer lo que es su antojo. 

Sin embargo, una de las cenas que más han impactado a los seguidores de Johnson es la de este fin de semana, ya que el actor probablemente ingirió alrededor de 90 piezas de sushi.

En algunas ocasiones, Dwayne Johnson opta por el plato japonés para disfrutar en su día libre en cuanto a su alimentación, una posibilidad de platillo que, cuando la come en los días domingo, él ha bautiza en redes como el 'Sunday Sushi Train'. 

Por supuesto, internautas han manifestado su impacto al apreciar la cantidad de comida que aparentemente ingiere por completo 'La Roca', es decir, que no come o distribuye en lo que podría ser una cena familiar. 

El actor ya ha generado antes gran sorpresa al mostrar los platillos que disfruta algunas veces, calorías que seguramente son el principal objetivo de sus entrenamientos.

 
Temas
  • Celebridades
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Cena
  • Sushi
  • La Roca
  • Redes sociales
  • Impacto

Comentarios