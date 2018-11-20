Dwayne Johnson y su cantidad de sushi para la cena que no deja de sorprender
El actor ha causado conmoción en redes sociales al mostrar todo lo que come en sus cenas de 'Sunday Sushi Train', es decir, sus domingos de degustar toda modalidad de rollos japoneses
Estados Unidos.- No solo sus duros e impresionantes entrenamientos, las tiernas fotografías al lado de sus hijas y el contenido referente a sus taquilleras películas llama la atención en las redes sociales de Dwayne Johnson, sino también la cena que el actor disfruta un determinado día de la semana.
Por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, 'La Roca' ha compartido imágenes de algunos de los platillos que come en su día de 'trampa', es decir, cuando decide comer lo que es su antojo.
Sin embargo, una de las cenas que más han impactado a los seguidores de Johnson es la de este fin de semana, ya que el actor probablemente ingirió alrededor de 90 piezas de sushi.
The cheat meal Sunday Sushi Train �� �� rolled on this past weekend with some power and a ton of that wooosabi �� Great new doc on Netflix about one of my fav country artists, the icon himself, Johnny Cash. I wear the black for the poor and beaten down.. livin’ in the hopeless, hungry side of town. If you ain’t eatin’ - then you ain’t cheatin’. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and excuse me while I take greed and gluttony to new levels. #FilthyAnimal #SooshTrain ��
En algunas ocasiones, Dwayne Johnson opta por el plato japonés para disfrutar en su día libre en cuanto a su alimentación, una posibilidad de platillo que, cuando la come en los días domingo, él ha bautiza en redes como el 'Sunday Sushi Train'.
Por supuesto, internautas han manifestado su impacto al apreciar la cantidad de comida que aparentemente ingiere por completo 'La Roca', es decir, que no come o distribuye en lo que podría ser una cena familiar.
El actor ya ha generado antes gran sorpresa al mostrar los platillos que disfruta algunas veces, calorías que seguramente son el principal objetivo de sus entrenamientos.
The cheat meal Sushi Train �� �� rolls on strong. Good collisions of world’s here/ Re-watching one of my fav docs, THE DEFIANT ONES (highly recommend) while going over my 2020 @underarmour creative concepts for our new Project Rock collection, called INNER WARRIOR - because everything always starts from within. You vs You. Project Rock has become @underarmour’s #1 global seller and we’ll continue to be humble and hungry as we steadily disrupt and elevate the game. Now it’s Me vs Sushi and in this game, there are no losers - only winners. Especially my big, greedy, gluttonous f’n belly. #SooshTrainRollsOn �� #CheatMealTime #Defiance #InnerWarrior
Midweek carb up and takin’ these sexy pizzas �� to pound town. Before our big action scenes tomorrow for HOBBS & SHAW, I get that glorious text from my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi that says, “for your big scene tomorrow we need to fill you out more.. need you to eat pizza tonight and shoot me pics from the gym in the morning” — it worked. Muscle bellies are full, dense and striated. Achieving and maintaining a certain aesthetic for months while filming is such a crazy science that requires constant strategy and a surgical eye from a great coach. As scientific and intellectualized as this process can be - when you strip it all down to brass tacks, it basically means you gotta be fucking nuts to constantly commit to this discipline. Eh, I am what I am ������♂️���� #HobbsAndShaw #CommitToTheCharacter #HobbsForTheWin #PizzaPoundTown
1am and the cheat meal sushi train �� �� rolls along like an unstoppable force. Despite the fact that I wound up passed out on the couch like a wounded buffalo after destroying sushi — this documentary WONT YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? about the iconic “Mr. Rogers” is excellent. Highly recommend. He was a very special and one of a kind man. #CheatMealSunday #DontCheatYourself #TreatYourself #SushiTrain
