Eiza González y su lado más humano al visitar a inmigrantes en Tijuana

Ciudad de México.- Eiza González se unió a una noble causa y para apoyar las fundaciones ‘This Is About Humanity’ y ‘World Central Kitchen’ visitó a los refugiados indocumentados que se encuentran en Tijuana, Baja California, que están en espera de poder cruzar a Estados Unidos.

Con una serie de imágenes publicadas en sus redes sociales donde convive con los niños centroamericanos, la actriz pide apoyo de la gente para recibir donativos que les permita seguir ayudando a los inmigrantes con víveres y dinero que según asegura, serán entregadas personalmente.

Con mensajes como “Esto va más allá de la política” y “Se trata de humanidad” la estrella explica cómo hacer las donaciones y las cantidades que se pueden otorgar a estas instituciones.

Esta no es la primera vez que se ve a la mexicana en acciones altruistas que realiza a la par de sus trabajos en Hollywood donde está por estrenar dos películas King vs Kong y el spin-off de Fast and Furious.