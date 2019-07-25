Espectáculos

¿El Príncipe Harry busca honrar la memoria de la Princesa Diana de Gales?

El Principe Harry, este jueves 25 de julio se presentó a la apertura de una nueva ala del hospital infantil, Sheffield, mismo al que la Princesa Diana de Gales, su madre, asistió hace tres décadas, ¿será acaso una visita para honrar nuevamente a su madre?

por Alejandra Holguín

La Princesa Diana de Gales siempre fue caracterizada por su gran corazón y carisma, mismos que aseguran sus dos hijos, especialmente el Príncipe Harry(Impacto)

La Princesa Diana de Gales siempre fue caracterizada por su gran corazón y carisma, mismos que aseguran sus dos hijos, especialmente el Príncipe Harry | Impacto

Londres, Reino Unido.- Como ya es bien sabido, el Príncipe Harry, siempre tuvo una conexión especial con su madre, la Princesa Diana de Gales, por lo que está visita realizada al hospital infanti, Sheffield, se cree que es una manera en la que el Duque de Sussex busque honrar nuevamente la memoria de la fallecida, Lady Di.

Esto pues, la madre del simpático royal, también estuvo presente en la apertura de un ala del lugar además de haber firmado el libro de visitantes del hospital, así como su segundo hijo lo hizo tres décadas después, este 25 de julio.

Harry, además de ello se reunió con activistas juveniles y académicos según es revelado en el post de la cuenta real de Instagram de los Duques de Sussex.

La publicación en tan solo dos horas ya ha alcanzado los 95 mil 342 'likes' y cuenta con comentarios como:

El príncipe Harry es "Rey de corazones" al igual que su amada madre, la princesa Diana, todo lo mejor para él, excelente trabajo".

Es un ángel con un gran corazón".

¡El príncipe Harry se parece mucho a su madre, la princesa Diana!".

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @sussexroyal

Temas

Comentarios