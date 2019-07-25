¿El Príncipe Harry busca honrar la memoria de la Princesa Diana de Gales?
El Principe Harry, este jueves 25 de julio se presentó a la apertura de una nueva ala del hospital infantil, Sheffield, mismo al que la Princesa Diana de Gales, su madre, asistió hace tres décadas, ¿será acaso una visita para honrar nuevamente a su madre?
Londres, Reino Unido.- Como ya es bien sabido, el Príncipe Harry, siempre tuvo una conexión especial con su madre, la Princesa Diana de Gales, por lo que está visita realizada al hospital infanti, Sheffield, se cree que es una manera en la que el Duque de Sussex busque honrar nuevamente la memoria de la fallecida, Lady Di.
Esto pues, la madre del simpático royal, también estuvo presente en la apertura de un ala del lugar además de haber firmado el libro de visitantes del hospital, así como su segundo hijo lo hizo tres décadas después, este 25 de julio.
Harry, además de ello se reunió con activistas juveniles y académicos según es revelado en el post de la cuenta real de Instagram de los Duques de Sussex.
The Duke of Sussex made a special visit to Sheffield today to see workers, academics and students doing their part to help their community. At Sheffield Children’s Hospital, The Duke supported the opening of a new wing that extends the resources available to patients and their families. This was an especially meaningful visit both publicly and personally as The Duke signed the visitors book that his mother, Diana Princess of Wales signed in 1989. At Sheffield Hallam University The Duke celebrated the incredible teaching and research staff and saw firsthand their Virtual Reality rehabilitation project. He also met with youth activists and academics working with the World Health Organisation and the UN to develop new technology to assist in aid work during crises around the world. Today was a prime example of just how many people work tirelessly behind the scenes to make this world better for others. We all have the opportunity to do something impactful every single day. “Nature needs your care. Animals need your attention. People need your light. The world needs your love... How can you make a difference in the world? Help one person at a time.” Matshona Dhliwayo Photo©️PA images / Empics - Doug Peters
La publicación en tan solo dos horas ya ha alcanzado los 95 mil 342 'likes' y cuenta con comentarios como:
El príncipe Harry es "Rey de corazones" al igual que su amada madre, la princesa Diana, todo lo mejor para él, excelente trabajo".
Es un ángel con un gran corazón".
¡El príncipe Harry se parece mucho a su madre, la princesa Diana!".
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @sussexroyal
