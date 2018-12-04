El comediante Kevin Hart será el nuevo presentador de los Oscar 2019
La ceremonia se celebrará el 24 de febrero de 2019 en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles
Los Ángeles, EU.- A través de su cuenta personal de Instagram es como Kevin Hart, anunció que sería el aproximó presentador de los Oscar, en su edición 91.
Durante años me han preguntado si alguna vez presentaría los Oscar y mi respuesta siempre fue la misma… Dije que sería una oportunidad como comediante única en la vida y que sucedería cuando tuviera que suceder", explicó.
Estoy muy feliz de decir que ese día ha llegado finalmente", agregó.
Agradezco a la Academia de Hollywood por la oportunidad… Ahora toca estar a la altura", finalizó.
Hart recogerá el relevo de Jimmy Kimmel, que tomó las riendas de los Óscar en las dos últimas ediciones, y tratará de mejorar los datos televisivos de esta ceremonia; en 2018 se registró el peor dato de audiencia de la historia.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
