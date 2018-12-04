Espectáculos

El comediante Kevin Hart será el nuevo presentador de los Oscar 2019

La ceremonia se celebrará el 24 de febrero de 2019 en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles

por Aly Valenzuela Ávila

Kevin Hart(Internet)

Los Ángeles, EU.- A través de su cuenta personal de Instagram es como Kevin Hart, anunció que sería el aproximó presentador de los Oscar, en su edición 91. 

Durante años me han preguntado si alguna vez presentaría los Oscar y mi respuesta siempre fue la misma… Dije que sería una oportunidad como comediante única en la vida y que sucedería cuando tuviera que suceder", explicó.

Estoy muy feliz de decir que ese día ha llegado finalmente", agregó.

Agradezco a la Academia de Hollywood por la oportunidad… Ahora toca estar a la altura", finalizó.

Hart recogerá el relevo de Jimmy Kimmel, que tomó las riendas de los Óscar en las dos últimas ediciones, y tratará de mejorar los datos televisivos de esta ceremonia; en 2018 se registró el peor dato de audiencia de la historia.

