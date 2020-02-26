El desgarrador mensaje de Courtney Love al recordar boda con Kurt Cobain
Estados Unidos.- Courtney Love conmovió a las redes al compartir una fotografía junto a su exesposo, Kurt Cobain, el fallecido vocalista de la aclamada banda de rock, Nirvana.
28 years ago , we got married , in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach �� tonight spoke to sponsor , I .. Lit some candles �� chanted ,diamoku , Walked my dog �� . Went to sushi with my best friend , the closest I have to another one. 28 years ago I recall feeling , deeply , delighted , dizzy , so in love, and knowing how lucky I was . This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me , many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience , almost . but between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity , and the honor of a few true friends , the gift of desperation and sobriety . Of a Higher power and of love , and of empathy , I’m here now. It’ll be ok ,fuck , I see him on the shore . Rocking in the free world. My husband.
A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la guitarrista publicó una fotografía de la boda con el intérprete de Rape me, esto con motivo del aniversario 28 de su enlace matrimonial.
La imagen compartida muestra a la joven pareja en una playa de Hawái, portando unos ramos de flores que estuvieron presentes en su boda.
Recuerdo que me sentí profundamente encantada, mareada, tan enamorada y sabiendo lo afortunada que fuí. Este hombre era un ángel. Le agradezco por cuidarme, muchas partes de los últimos 28 años han sido tortuosas, caóticas y cuesta arriba, y en público"
Entre la extraña divinidad asombrosa de Kurt y el honor de algunos amigos verdaderos, el regalo de la desesperación y la sobriedad. De un poder superior y de amor y de empatía, estoy aquí ahora", se lee en la postal.
