El desgarrador mensaje de Courtney Love al recordar boda con Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love conmovió a las redes al compartir una fotografía junto a su exesposo, Kurt Cobain, el fallecido vocalista de la aclamada banda de rock, Nirvana, esto en conmemoración del aniversario de su boda

por Fernanda Martinez

Kurt Cobain y Courtney Love, cantantes estadounidenses(Internet)

Estados Unidos.- Courtney Love conmovió a las redes al compartir una fotografía junto a su exesposo, Kurt Cobain, el fallecido vocalista de la aclamada banda de rock, Nirvana.

A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la guitarrista publicó una fotografía de la boda con el intérprete de Rape me, esto con motivo del aniversario 28 de su enlace matrimonial.

La imagen compartida muestra a la joven pareja en una playa de Hawái, portando unos ramos de flores que estuvieron presentes en su boda.

Recuerdo que me sentí profundamente encantada, mareada, tan enamorada y sabiendo lo afortunada que fuí. Este hombre era un ángel. Le agradezco por cuidarme, muchas partes de los últimos 28 años han sido tortuosas, caóticas y cuesta arriba, y en público"

Entre la extraña divinidad asombrosa de Kurt y el honor de algunos amigos verdaderos, el regalo de la desesperación y la sobriedad. De un poder superior y de amor y de empatía, estoy aquí ahora", se lee en la postal.

Esta nota incluye información de: Excélsior

