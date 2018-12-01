El emotivo mensaje de Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas tras festividad por su boda
Ante la fe cristiana, Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas ya son marido y mujer, pero las celebraciones de su boda hindú continúan
Jodhpur, India.- La historia de amor de Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas se ha convertido, de camino al término de las festividades de su boda hindú, en una auténtica celebración del significado de la familia y de cómo el amor puede unir las más distintas culturas para llenar de felicidad a las personas.
De acuerdo con diversos medios, la actriz y el intérprete ya se casaron en una ceremonia cristiana en el hotel Umaid Bhawan Palace, un momento único para la pareja que fue oficiado por el padre del novio, Kevin Jonas Sr.
Para la especial ocasión, los enamorados vistieron diseños de Ralph Lauren, e incluso la prestigiada marca envió a través de redes sociales una felicitación a Nick y Priyanka por su unión matrimonial.
Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding in Jodhpur, India, this weekend. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple—Priyanka in a custom Ralph Lauren gown and Nick in a custom Purple Label tuxedo—as well as the members of their wedding party. . The couple is pictured here attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary celebration in New York City earlier this fall, shortly following the announcement of their engagement. . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50
Una de las cosas más especiales que nuestra relación nos ha dado es una unión de familias que aman y respetan las creencias y culturas que tienen cada una. Y planear nuestra boda con una fusión de ambas fue tan increíble. Una parte importante para la chica en una boda hindú es el Mehendi. Una vez más, lo hicimos a nuestro modo y fue una tarde que inició las celebraciones en la forma que ambos soñamos", escribieron Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra en su cuenta de Instagram.
