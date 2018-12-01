Espectáculos

El emotivo mensaje de Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas tras festividad por su boda

Ante la fe cristiana, Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas ya son marido y mujer, pero las celebraciones de su boda hindú continúan 

por Ángela Cisneros

Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra durante la celebración del Mehendi | Instagram

Jodhpur, India.- La historia de amor de Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas se ha convertido, de camino al término de las festividades de su boda hindú, en una auténtica celebración del significado de la familia y de cómo el amor puede unir las más distintas culturas para llenar de felicidad a las personas.

De acuerdo con diversos medios, la actriz y el intérprete ya se casaron en una ceremonia cristiana en el hotel Umaid Bhawan Palace, un momento único para la pareja que fue oficiado por el padre del novio, Kevin Jonas Sr. 

Para la especial ocasión, los enamorados vistieron diseños de Ralph Lauren, e incluso la prestigiada marca envió a través de redes sociales una felicitación a Nick y Priyanka por su unión matrimonial. 

 
Sin embargo, las festividades propias de la boda hindú de  Nick y Priyanka que iniciaron hace varios días continúan y la pareja se ha solidarizado con sus seguidores al publicar fotografías de una de las celebraciones: el Mehendi. 
 
Por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, tanto el cantante como la exreina de belleza compartieron momentos de la festividad y un emotivo mensaje que denota lo que este fin de semana ha significado para ellos.
 
Una de las cosas más especiales que nuestra relación nos ha dado es una unión de familias que aman y  respetan las creencias y culturas que tienen cada una.  Y planear nuestra boda con una fusión de ambas fue tan increíble. Una parte importante para la chica en una boda hindú es el Mehendi. Una vez más, lo hicimos a nuestro modo y fue una tarde que inició las celebraciones en la forma que ambos soñamos", escribieron Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra en su cuenta de Instagram.
 
 
De acuerdo con diversos portales, el Mehendi significa una festividad en la que la novia debe pintarse las manos y los pies con henna, mientras los seres queridos que acompañan a la pareja danzan con alegría.
 
Al igual que en las demás celebraciones, Joe Jonas y su prometida Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas y su esposa Danielle Jonas, Frankie Jonas, la prima de Priyanka,  Parineeti Chopra y otras de las más cercanas personas a la pareja han estado presentes en el camino hacia este domingo, cuando los enamorados finalmente tengan su boda hindú. 
