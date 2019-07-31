El plan de Meghan Markle que ayudará a mujeres; lo planeó al estar embarazada
Meghan Markle publicó una serie de imágenes inéditas, cuando aún estaba embarazada de Archie, durante sus "visitas discretas" a la organización benéfica Smart Works, para quien creará una línea de ropa
Londres, Reino Unido.- La duquesa de Sussex, de 37 años, creará una linea de ropa para una organización benéfica que ayuda a las mujeres a ingresar a la fuerza laboral.
Meghan compartió fotos nunca vistas cuando aún estaba embarazada durante sus viajes secretos para diseñar el proyecto.
Mediante la cuenta de Instagram de Sussex Royal, se le puede ver todavía con una voluminosa panza, escogiendo diseños. La línea de ropa se espera que se presente el próximo otoño.
Un portavoz de la duquesa comentó:
Esta iniciativa cuenta con el apoyo de cuatro marcas generosas que comparten la visión de capacitar a las mujeres de Smart Works para que se vean y sientan con valentía".
Se trata de una iniciativa que se presentará después de la publicación de la revista Vogue que Meghan editó para el próximo septiembre.
