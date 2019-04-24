"El poder de las nalgas": La 'Chica del clima' llega a 10 millones en Instagram
La ‘Chica del clima’ ha publicado una foto donde sale con el número 10 en representación de sus 10 millones de usuarios en Instagram
Ciudad de México.- La famosa ‘Chica del clima’ ha publicado una foto donde sale con el número 10 en representación de sus 10 millones de usuarios en Instagram.
Yanet García ha logrado llegar a los 10 millones de usuarios en la ya mencionada red social en donde la ‘Chica del clima’ sale con un traje de baño negro y el número 10 en representación de sus seguidores.
THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS �� 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before... being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey ! I was so horrible my first few months and would drive home crying because I was so bad. I was determined to improve so I had my friend film me and I would upload the clips to YouTube to watch what I was doing wrong and see how I could improve. Never did I imagine someone would take my clips and make a video that would go viral! Over 500,000 followers followed me in a week and that opened up so many opportunities for me that I am forever grateful for. I continue to work hard every day on my skills with TV, and learn new things by challenging myself with Theatre and making movies. These things still scare me but my entire life I’ve worked so hard to go after my dreams and I’ve shared my journey with all of you along the way. Everything I do here is to inspire you to live happy, be kind to others, work hard and chase your dreams. Thank you for all your love and support along the way! SON LO MÁXIMO!❤ NUNCA OLVIDES, DE DONDE VIENES NI PARA DONDE VAS ☝��✨#NeverGiveUp
Algunos comentarios acompañaron la imagen:
10 million por cul… no por bonita".
Que mad… jajaja, cuando empezaste a enseñar el trasero fue el pum y no sé qué más con los productores. No busquen talento donde solo hay un trasero bonito".
10 millones por su 'ingenio'".
El poder de las nalgas".
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram Yanet García
Comentarios