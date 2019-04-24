Espectáculos

"El poder de las nalgas": La 'Chica del clima' llega a 10 millones en Instagram

La ‘Chica del clima’ ha publicado una foto donde sale con el número 10 en representación de sus 10 millones de usuarios en Instagram

por Redacción Tribuna

La famosa ‘Chica del clima’ alcanzó los 10 millones de usuarios en Instagram(Instagram)

Ciudad de México.- La famosa ‘Chica del clima’ ha publicado una foto donde sale con el número 10 en representación de sus 10 millones de usuarios en Instagram.

Yanet García ha logrado llegar a los 10 millones de usuarios en la ya mencionada red social en donde la ‘Chica del clima’ sale con un traje de baño negro y el número 10 en representación de sus seguidores.

Algunos comentarios acompañaron la imagen:

10 million por cul… no por bonita".

Que mad… jajaja, cuando empezaste a enseñar el trasero fue el pum y no sé qué más con los productores. No busquen talento donde solo hay un trasero bonito".

10 millones por su 'ingenio'". 

El poder de las nalgas". 

Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram Yanet García

