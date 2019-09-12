Espectáculos

Elenco de 'Rápido y furioso' se une en felicitaciones para Paul Walker

Actores como Tyrese, 'The Rock', entre otros, utilizaron sus redes sociales para recordar y dedicar un mensaje a Paul Walker por su cumpleaños

por José Luis Gamboa Parra

Parte del elenco de la saga de 'Rápido y furioso' le dedicó un mensaje a Paul Walker por su cumpleaños(Internet)

Parte del elenco de la saga de 'Rápido y furioso' le dedicó un mensaje a Paul Walker por su cumpleaños | Internet

Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- Parte del elenco que por años han conformado la saga de ‘Rápido y furioso’, se volcaron en tiernos mensajes para Paul Walker, quien estaría cumpliendo 43 años este 12 de septiembre.

El primero en pronunciarse fue Vin Diesel, quien le dedicó un largo pero tierno texto a su amigo Paul.

Tyrese, quien al igual que Vin, consideraba a Paul Walker un hermano le dedicó una fotografía con un bonito mensaje para el intérprete.

Te extraño todos los días con todo mi corazón bro. Eras más que un amigo, un hermano. Tu risa era tan coantagiosa que una vez que empezaba cambiabas el humor de cualquiera en la habitación. Feliz cumpleaños Rey Paul”.

Por su parte, quien fuera su pareja en la ficción, ella como ‘Mia Toretto’, él como ‘Brian O´Connor’, Jordana Brewster, también dedicó unas palabras para el actor. 

Feliz cumpleaños P-Dubbs. Realmente odiabas cuando te llamaba así. Extraño tu risa, tus grandes abrazos, tu habilidad para hacer que todos se sintieran vistos. Te extraño cada día. Tu legado vive por siempre en tu hermosa hija Meadow”, señaló la actriz.

 Por su parte, The Rock, quien compartió algunas cintas de la saga con Paul, le deseó un feliz cumpleaños, y aprovechó la ocasión para recordar lo frágil que es la vida, pues Paul perdió la vida en un accidente y recientemente casi pierde a otro amigo de la misma manera, Kevin Hart.

Manuia le aso fanau, my friend. #livegreatly #pw", señaló el actor.

Por último, el rapero Ludacris se sumó a las felicitaciones para el actor fallecido en un accidente en noviembre de 2013.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Bday Big Bro. Your Legacy Will Always Be Alive & Your Presence Felt Everywhere �� ����

Una publicación compartida de @ ludacris el

 Felicidades big bro. Tu legado estará siempre vivo y tu presencia se sentirá donde quiera”.

Esta nota incluye información de: Staff

Temas

Comentarios