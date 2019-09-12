Elenco de 'Rápido y furioso' se une en felicitaciones para Paul Walker
Actores como Tyrese, 'The Rock', entre otros, utilizaron sus redes sociales para recordar y dedicar un mensaje a Paul Walker por su cumpleaños
Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- Parte del elenco que por años han conformado la saga de ‘Rápido y furioso’, se volcaron en tiernos mensajes para Paul Walker, quien estaría cumpliendo 43 años este 12 de septiembre.
El primero en pronunciarse fue Vin Diesel, quien le dedicó un largo pero tierno texto a su amigo Paul.
Tyrese, quien al igual que Vin, consideraba a Paul Walker un hermano le dedicó una fotografía con un bonito mensaje para el intérprete.
Dear Paul, I miss you everyday bro with my whole heart! You were truly a friend and brother in deed....: Your trailer on set was always next to mines. You gave some of the best hugs... Your laughter was infectious once you started laughing it would change the mood of any room or anyone that was around.... Happy birthdays King Walker..... ps I ran into your angel Meadow she was in town to visit Vin, Paloma and the kids and my mind was blown from how tall, beautiful how strong she is- and has been.... So very of MW Just wanted to check in bro cause I know you’re somewhere up there listening and watching —Happy birthday bro!!!!!
Te extraño todos los días con todo mi corazón bro. Eras más que un amigo, un hermano. Tu risa era tan coantagiosa que una vez que empezaba cambiabas el humor de cualquiera en la habitación. Feliz cumpleaños Rey Paul”.
Por su parte, quien fuera su pareja en la ficción, ella como ‘Mia Toretto’, él como ‘Brian O´Connor’, Jordana Brewster, también dedicó unas palabras para el actor.
Feliz cumpleaños P-Dubbs. Realmente odiabas cuando te llamaba así. Extraño tu risa, tus grandes abrazos, tu habilidad para hacer que todos se sintieran vistos. Te extraño cada día. Tu legado vive por siempre en tu hermosa hija Meadow”, señaló la actriz.
Por su parte, The Rock, quien compartió algunas cintas de la saga con Paul, le deseó un feliz cumpleaños, y aprovechó la ocasión para recordar lo frágil que es la vida, pues Paul perdió la vida en un accidente y recientemente casi pierde a otro amigo de la misma manera, Kevin Hart.
I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers. And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road. All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend. #livegreatly #pw
Manuia le aso fanau, my friend. #livegreatly #pw", señaló el actor.
Por último, el rapero Ludacris se sumó a las felicitaciones para el actor fallecido en un accidente en noviembre de 2013.
Felicidades big bro. Tu legado estará siempre vivo y tu presencia se sentirá donde quiera”.
Esta nota incluye información de: Staff
