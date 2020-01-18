"Eres mi todo": Yanet García y su novio derriten con romántico aniversario
Yanet García y su novio Lewis Howes celebraron un año juntos, por lo que se dedicaron tiernos mensajes en Instagram
Ciudad de México.- Yanet García, conocida también como la 'Chica del clima' cuando estaba en el programa Hoy, presumió a sus seguidores de Instagram que este sábado cumple un año de relación con el exjugador de futbol americano, Lewis Howes.
La bella conductora, quien dejó Televisa por Univisión este mes, se 'desvivió' en halagos por su pareja con un emotivo mensaje acompañado de varias fotografías juntos.
NUESTRO PRIMER ANIVERSARIO!!!!!! Gracias por un viaje lleno de momentos mágicos e inolvidables!!!! Cuando menos te lo imaginas la vida te sorprende. Sin esperar nada, sin tener expectativas..... Te has convertido en MI TODO", escribió la regiomontana.
Gracias por ser el hombre que siempre soñé, por cada día demostrarme lo que es posible con amor. Feliz aniversario", finalizó.
NUESTRO PRIMER ANIVERSARIO!!!!!! Gracias por un viaje lleno de momentos mágicos e inolvidables!!!! Cuando menos te lo imaginas la vida te sorprende. Así fue como llegaste a mi vida hace 1 año @lewishowes . Sin esperar nada, sin tener expectativas..... Te has convertido en MI TODO ❤️ Hoy le doy gracias a Dios por haberte puesto en mi camino porque tienes el corazón más hermoso del mundo. Me siento tan agradecida de estar a tu lado. Eres un ser maravilloso que todos los días me motiva e inspira a ser mejor persona. Gracias por ser el hombre que siempre soñé, por cada día demostrarme lo que es posible con amor ���������� Feliz aniversario ��
Por su parte, Howes no se quedó atrás y le dedicó tiernas palabras a García en su cuenta de Instagram. Además de afirmar que nunca pensó "que este año sería tan mágico" junto a la conductora, el conferencista detalló cómo ha sido la relación que tiene con Yanet.
Lo que amo más de ti es tu ENORME CORAZÓN y todo lo que has enfrentado para crear la vida que siempre soñaste".
Estoy muy emocionado de crear la relación más increíble juntos, aumentar nuestra felicidad, profundizar nuestro amor, divertirnos mucho y aventurarnos por el mundo juntos", escribió Lewis.
Eres un ángel. Llegaste a mi vida cuando tanta gente se fue y me has inspirado a ser un mejor hombre todos los días (...) Estoy agradecido por tu Amor Mágico Mexicano. Te amo mucho @iamyanetgarcia feliz aniversario".
We met one year ago today! In the first moment I knew something was special and different about you �� Little did I know how magical this past year would be! I was not looking to “find someone” in fact I wanted to be on my own for a while, but the universe had other plans for us �� The first time I walked into your place and saw a stack of emotional intelligence books marked and highlighted I knew I was in for a powerful ride ☺️ The thing I love about you the most is your MASIVE HEART and what you’ve overcome to create your dream life. I remember dreaming about you years ago. Meditating on you. Visualizing about the day I’d wake up next to you in tears because I was so grateful you were in my life. Im excited to create the most amazing relationship with each other, increase our joy and happiness that we already had, deepen our love, have crazy fun and adventure the world together... But I know there is a bigger mission on why we met and the impact we can have together instead of separate. I can’t wait to see what that is, but I love being in the moment and appreciating each day we have as nothing else is guaranteed. You are an angel. You came into my life when many people left it and you’ve inspired me to be a better man every day. It’s not perfect, and we have a lot to learn and grow, but I’m so grateful for it all! Grateful for so many things in my life, health, friends, family, my mission, abundance... but love is the thing that makes them all heighten and everyday I’m grateful for your Magical Mexican Amor. Te amo mucho @iamyanetgarcia happy anniversary❤️
Esta nota incluye información de: Instagram @iamyanetgarcia e Instagram @lewishowes
Comentarios