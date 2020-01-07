Esposa de Bieber confiesa que detesta que la comparen con Selena Gomez
En una fotografía de Instagram, la esposa de Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, escribió un mensaje algo extenso, que parece una reflexión y en ella mencionan que comparen a personas con otras
Estados Unidos.- Luego de la culminación de la relación de Justin Bieber y Selena Gomez, todos pensábamos que ese noviazgo perduraría toda la vida, sin embargo, a pesar de algunas citas amistosas que tuvieron ellos dos, una nueva relación nunca se dio.
Mucho tiempo después, Bieber encontró a una nueva pareja, Hailey Baldwin, y con el tiempo, ambos contrajeron matrimonio el 23 de noviembre de 2018, pero desde que su noviazgo fue anunciado, muchas personas no estuvieron de acuerdo con esto, así que en ciertas ocasiones, decidieron comparar a Baldwin con Gomez, algo que no agrada a la esposa de cantante de Baby.
No obstante, cuando Selena Gomez lanzó su sencillo Lose You to Love Me, Baldwin compartió el tema I'll Kill You, lo que parecía una clara indirecta a la expareja de Bieber.
Sin embargo, hace tres días, la esposa de Justin, compartió una imagen de un hermoso paisaje, con un largo texto, que resultó ser una especie de reflexión.
Una de las frases que más llamó la atención fue la siguiente:
¡Duele ser destrozado en Internet! Duele ser comparado con otros seres humanos todos los días, duele que la gente saque conclusiones precipitadas y suposiciones".
I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad. The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am and the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection. I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on. I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same. with that being said Happy New Year. Let’s connect more in 2020 :)
Puede resultar más que evidente que haya escrito esto como una indirecta a Selena Gomez, y que odia que la comparen con la expareja de Bieber.
