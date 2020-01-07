Esposa de Bieber confiesa que detesta que la comparen con Selena Gomez

Estados Unidos.- Luego de la culminación de la relación de Justin Bieber y Selena Gomez, todos pensábamos que ese noviazgo perduraría toda la vida, sin embargo, a pesar de algunas citas amistosas que tuvieron ellos dos, una nueva relación nunca se dio.

Mucho tiempo después, Bieber encontró a una nueva pareja, Hailey Baldwin, y con el tiempo, ambos contrajeron matrimonio el 23 de noviembre de 2018, pero desde que su noviazgo fue anunciado, muchas personas no estuvieron de acuerdo con esto, así que en ciertas ocasiones, decidieron comparar a Baldwin con Gomez, algo que no agrada a la esposa de cantante de Baby.

No obstante, cuando Selena Gomez lanzó su sencillo Lose You to Love Me, Baldwin compartió el tema I'll Kill You, lo que parecía una clara indirecta a la expareja de Bieber.

Sin embargo, hace tres días, la esposa de Justin, compartió una imagen de un hermoso paisaje, con un largo texto, que resultó ser una especie de reflexión.

Una de las frases que más llamó la atención fue la siguiente:

¡Duele ser destrozado en Internet! Duele ser comparado con otros seres humanos todos los días, duele que la gente saque conclusiones precipitadas y suposiciones".

Puede resultar más que evidente que haya escrito esto como una indirecta a Selena Gomez, y que odia que la comparen con la expareja de Bieber.